AGL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.01%)
AIRLINK 111.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.24%)
BOP 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 3.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
DFML 43.85 Increased By ▲ 3.58 (8.89%)
DGKC 88.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
FCCL 22.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
FFBL 42.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.09%)
HUBC 153.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.44%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
KOSM 3.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 36.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.38%)
NBP 48.59 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.25%)
OGDC 132.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.49%)
PAEL 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.91%)
PIBTL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
PPL 116.45 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.82%)
PRL 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
PTC 12.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 55.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.11%)
TELE 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.94%)
TOMCL 38.19 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.22%)
TPLP 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TREET 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
TRG 59.96 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (9.92%)
UNITY 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 8,402 Increased By 57.1 (0.68%)
BR30 26,555 Increased By 207.6 (0.79%)
KSE100 79,437 Increased By 449.8 (0.57%)
KSE30 25,491 Increased By 125.5 (0.49%)
Jul 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan rubber futures rise on firmer synthetic and oil prices

Reuters Published 24 Jul, 2024 10:36am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures rose on Wednesday, buoyed by Higher synthetic rubber and oil prices, although gains were limited by a stronger yen.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for December delivery was up 1.8 yen, or 0.57%, at 317.4 yen ($2.04) per kg, as of 0145 GMT.

The rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) for September delivery rose 85 yuan, or 0.59%, to 14,525 yuan ($1,996.37) per metric ton.

The most active September butadiene rubber contract on the SHFE was up 110 yuan, or 0.75%, at 14,800 yuan per metric ton.

Falling U.S. crude inventories caused oil prices to rebound on Wednesday after several days of decline, while expectations for a nearing ceasefire deal in the Middle East kept prices from continuing to climb.

Natural rubber often takes direction from oil prices as it competes for market share with synthetic rubber, which is made from crude oil.

Dollar/yen fell nearly 1% to 155.55 overnight and traded nearby at 155.78 early in the Asia session, as short-sellers bail out ahead of a central bank meeting.

Japanese futures rise

A stronger Japanese currency makes yen-denominated assets less affordable to overseas buyers.

China’s top economic planner said on Tuesday it would support high-quality companies to borrow medium- and long-term foreign debt, to support the development of the real economy, according to an official statement published online. China is the world’s top rubber consumer.

Thailand’s meteorological agency warned of heavy rains and accumulations that may cause flash flood and overflows from July 23-29. Thailand is the world’s top rubber producer.

The front-month rubber contract on Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform for August delivery last traded at 162 U.S. cents per kg, up 1.1%.

rubber Japanese rubber rubber price

Comments

200 characters

Japan rubber futures rise on firmer synthetic and oil prices

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

FBR extends scope of Tajir Dost Scheme to 42 cities

Public sector power projects: Govt intends to reduce RoE

$13.3bn needed for universal power access: World Bank

PM seeks plan for low-cost electricity for industry

Reduced rate SST facility on restaurant not withdrawn: SRB

Oil prices rise as US crude, fuel inventories seen shrinking

Banks allowed to charge off fully provisioned NPLs

SBP asked banks to develop NPLs management strategy

SIC’s appeals: PPPP too urges SC to review its July 12 order

Read more stories