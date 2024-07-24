AGL 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.74%)
AIRLINK 110.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.4%)
BOP 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 3.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.75%)
DFML 43.82 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (8.82%)
DGKC 88.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
FCCL 22.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
FFBL 42.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
FFL 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.86%)
HUBC 153.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.19%)
HUMNL 10.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
KOSM 3.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 36.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.41%)
NBP 48.84 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.77%)
OGDC 132.49 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.52%)
PAEL 26.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.53%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PPL 116.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.95%)
PRL 22.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.62%)
PTC 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
SEARL 55.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TELE 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.5%)
TOMCL 38.20 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.24%)
TPLP 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TREET 15.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
TRG 59.96 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (9.92%)
UNITY 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 8,399 Increased By 54.1 (0.65%)
BR30 26,553 Increased By 205.3 (0.78%)
KSE100 79,406 Increased By 419.2 (0.53%)
KSE30 25,475 Increased By 109.6 (0.43%)
Jul 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian bonds struggle for direction, little help from FY25 budget

Reuters Published 24 Jul, 2024 10:09am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields continued to struggle for direction on Wednesday, a day after the release of the federal budget that did little to either substantially cheer or disappoint bond market participants.

The benchmark 10-year yield was at 6.9673% as of 10:00 a.m. IST, compared with its previous close of 6.9695%.

“With budget failing to spur any large action, bond traders are back to the theme of wait-and-watch, and benchmark yield is expected to remain in a narrow range of 6.95%-6.98% at least till the end of this week,” a trader with a state-run bank said.

The government reduced its fiscal deficit target for the current financial year to 4.9% of gross domestic product from 5.1% in the interim budget. It aims to reach a deficit of below 4.5% for 2025-26.

It also reduced planned gross borrowing to 14.01 trillion rupees ($167.40 billion), a marginal cut of 120 billion rupees against market expectations of 500 billion rupees.

The government had already reduced borrowings from treasury bills, small saving funds and other non-cash sources by around 2 trillion rupees, while increasing the support from cash drawdown by 1.4 trillion rupees.

India benchmark bond yield flat in run up to budget; focus on FY25 borrowing plan

This shift in funding strategy makes sense, given elevated government cash balances with the central bank, strong demand for bonds, and a very flat yield curve, ANZ economists Dhiraj Nim and Sanjay Mathur said.

Moody’s Ratings and Fitch Ratings believe the reduction in government debt would be beneficial for India’s credit profile.

Additionally, the government assigned large allocations for job creation and regions run by its key coalition partners, aimed at cementing the coalition.

The budget is unlikely to move the needle for the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee, said Nomura, adding that the focus on fiscal consolidation while prioritising growth is likely to be viewed as continued policy stability and should not warrant a rethink.

Meanwhile, the 10-year U.S. yield continued to remain around the 4.25% mark, before the Federal Reserve policy decision due on July 31.

Indian government bond yields

Comments

200 characters

Indian bonds struggle for direction, little help from FY25 budget

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

FBR extends scope of Tajir Dost Scheme to 42 cities

Public sector power projects: Govt intends to reduce RoE

$13.3bn needed for universal power access: World Bank

PM seeks plan for low-cost electricity for industry

Reduced rate SST facility on restaurant not withdrawn: SRB

Oil prices rise as US crude, fuel inventories seen shrinking

Banks allowed to charge off fully provisioned NPLs

SBP asked banks to develop NPLs management strategy

SIC’s appeals: PPPP too urges SC to review its July 12 order

Read more stories