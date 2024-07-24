AGL 22.94 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (4.13%)
Pakistan Print 2024-07-24

Setting up of ‘Medical City and PEZ’ under PPP mode: Ministry asked to discuss proposal at working group meeting

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 24 Jul, 2024 06:55am

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (MNHSR&R) is said to have been asked to discuss the proposal to establish Medical/Health City and Pharma Economic Zone (PEZ) under PPP mode, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

These instructions were issued to the secretary health, the secretary Board of Investment (BoI), the chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), the secretary Industries and Production and the CEO P3A at a recent meeting held at the Prime Minister’s Secretariat, attended by federal and provincial authorities.

According to sources, Ministry of NHSR&C has been directed to discuss the proposal of PEZ in Working Group, along with NUMS (National University of Medical Sciences) proposal (Medical City project in I-8) by taking concerned stakeholders on board to identify the right industrial mix and other development modalities, with the objective of promoting medical tourism and effective health facilitation services.

The Ministry of NHSR&C will also share PEZ and NUMS proposal with P3A and SIFC for further examination by third party (consultancy).

The sources said the ministry has also been directed to explore viable option of separating pricing function from DRAP functions in working group meeting, by taking DRAP and Ministry of Industries and Production on board such that consumers rights as well as pharma companies business objectives are safeguarded.

Recommendations regarding a new structure for regulation and implementation including effective monitoring mechanism with minimal government involvement be presented in the next Executive Committee (EC) of the SIFC.

The Ministry of NHSR&C to share a concept note including suggestion to integrate and synergize the health sector ecosystem of Pakistan with P3A and SIFC for development of a pre-feasibility study. The ministry to take Law Division and provinces on board to draft a National Policy Framework for Nursing and Midwifery. Action Plan with timelines for finalisation of the pre-feasibility study and the framework be presented in the next EC.

The Ministry of NHSR&C to discuss way forward in WG with concerned stakeholders to cater the rising demand abroad for nurses by identifying the supply side bottleneck and devising firmed up recommendations to enhance generation of qualified and certified nursing staff, for the international market. The Ministry of NHSR&C to share a concept note with P3A, and P3A to work on development of a pre-feasibility study through 3rd party consultant) for effective imparting of specialised nursing education to commensurate with rising international demand.

It has also decided to release of donation of one million doses of multi micronutrient supplements for Junaid Family Foundation.

Regarding roadmap and steps along with timelines for DRAP’s membership of PIC/s by 2025, the meeting decided that matter be resolved in consultation with stakeholders to amend the Drugs (Licencing, Registering and Advertising) Rules, 1976, to adopt PIC/S GMP guidelines in a phase-wise manner. Timeline for completion will be presented in next EC meeting.

