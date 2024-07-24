TMB announces Jahanzeb Khan as new president & CEO

KARACHI: Telenor Microfinance Bank (TMB), operator of digital financial services platform easypaisa, has appointed Jahanzeb Khan as President & CEO, effective 24th July 2024.

According to company announcement, Jahanzeb is an accomplished executive with over 25 years of global banking experience and expertise in leading organizational transformation. He has demonstrable success in areas such as digital banking, payments, fintech, M&A and business growth across North American and Asian markets.

Jahanzeb brings with him a wealth of leadership experience from global blue-chip organizations like JP Morgan Chase & Co., one of the largest global financial services institutions, where he spent twenty years.

Recently, he successfully led FINCA Microfinance Bank as the CEO. He had earlier joined TMB as Chief Product officer and later as Chief Strategy Officer. Since launching easypaisa in 2009 as the country’s first branchless banking service, it has become the most used digital payments platform.

