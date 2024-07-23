AGL 22.94 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (4.13%)
AIRLINK 111.29 Increased By ▲ 6.49 (6.19%)
BOP 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
DCL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.77%)
DFML 40.27 Increased By ▲ 3.87 (10.63%)
DGKC 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.09%)
FCCL 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFBL 42.20 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (3.03%)
FFL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
HUBC 153.29 Increased By ▲ 3.04 (2.02%)
HUMNL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.36%)
KEL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.12%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
MLCF 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
NBP 47.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
OGDC 131.80 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.62%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.28%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
PPL 115.50 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.01%)
PRL 22.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
SEARL 55.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (2.75%)
TELE 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
TOMCL 37.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.06%)
TPLP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.68%)
TREET 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
TRG 54.55 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1%)
UNITY 31.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
BR100 8,343 Increased By 52.7 (0.64%)
BR30 26,335 Increased By 323.4 (1.24%)
KSE100 78,987 Increased By 447.9 (0.57%)
KSE30 25,365 Increased By 156.8 (0.62%)
Jul 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India hikes taxes on equity investments; fund managers see short-term hit

Reuters Published 23 Jul, 2024 07:48pm

MUMBAI: The Indian government raised the tax rate on equity derivatives trades and on capital gains from equity investments on Tuesday, which fund managers said may hurt short-term sentiment in the market but incentivise longer-term investment.

The government raised the tax on stocks held for less than one year to 20% from 15%, effective immediately, and to 12.5% from 10% for those held for over one year.

It also nearly doubled the tax on equity derivatives trading, raising the securities transaction tax on futures to 0.02% from 0.0125% and to 0.1% from 0.0625% on options, effective from October.

The benchmark NSE Nifty 50 and S&P BSE Sensex fell about 1.6% after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the changes in her budget speech. They recovered to end the day down about 0.12%.

India’s Modi spends billions on jobs, key allies in first budget after election

The tax changes are a short-term negative for the market but the increase in capital gains will push investors towards long-term investing, said Trideep Bhattacharya, chief investment officer of Edelweiss Mutual Fund.

“The tax increase is marginal but will help bring in rationality on options trading exuberance and will better investment behaviour.”

India’s stock indexes have surged more than 200% from their March 2020 lows, largely spurred by the influx of retail traders, especially in the derivatives segment.

Retail investors now account for 41% of overall derivative trading volumes, compared with just 2% in 2018. India’s monthly notional value of derivatives traded was a worldwide high of 9,504 trillion rupees ($113.60 trillion) in May, data shows.

India government cuts gross market borrowings to 14.01 trillion rupees for 2024-25

The markets regulator has warned of the risks of derivatives trading, while the government has likened it to a “gambling instinct.”

“The increase in long-term and short-term capital gains tax is modestly negative at the margin though may not significantly change the return trajectory for long-term investors,” said Taher Badshah, chief investment officer at Invesco Mutual Fund.

The tax difference of 7.5 percentage points between short- and long-term holdings is a high bridge to cross for a short-term churn, said Bijal Ajinkya, partner at law firm Khaitan and Co.

Hedge funds, portfolio managers used to sell shares or churn portfolios within 12 months and the increased tax will now force them to hold for longer, Ajinkya said.

In other changes, the government also reduced the tax on listed bonds held for more than 36 months from 20% to 12.5%, in line with the tax on equity investments.

It also lowered the tax on unlisted shares held by foreign companies for two years to 12.5% from 20%.

The budget also amended the taxation on a company buying back its shares.

The entire amount received by investors will now be taxed as dividends at ordinary rates as against the 20% buyback tax rate, said Rajesh Gandhi, partner, Deloitte India.

India Taxes INDIA BUDGET

Comments

200 characters

India hikes taxes on equity investments; fund managers see short-term hit

WHO ‘extremely worried’ at prospect of polio, other outbreaks in Gaza

Rupee falls marginally against US dollar

Buying returns at PSX as KSE-100 closes nearly 450 points higher

Reserved seats verdict: PPP files review petition in Supreme Court

Monetary Policy Committee: SBP issues advance calendar for meetings in July-December 2024

‘Refineries upgrade at risk due to newly-introduced sales tax exemption’

PBC questions govt’s ambitious $65bn export target

Summer vacations in Sindh educational institutions extended till August 14

DFML shares progress on EV manufacturing, share price hits upper limit

Electric motorcycles: Zyp Technologies announces $1.5mn Series Pre-A funding

Read more stories