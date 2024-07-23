Monthly tax payment rates for small traders notified

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) late Monday night notified fixed monthly tax payment rates for small traders and retailers registered in 42 cities across the country.

The FBR has issued market/area wise- Indicative Income, Indicative Income Tax (annual) and Monthly Advance Tax payment to be paid by small traders.

The monthly tax payment starts from Rs 100 per month upto Rs 20,000 and above per month depending upon the area/market/location of the shop. According to an S.R.O. 1064 (I)/2024 issued by the FBR, the Tajir Dost Special Procedure, 2024 has been modified.

