AGL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-7.4%)
AIRLINK 103.99 Decreased By ▼ -7.11 (-6.4%)
BOP 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.25%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
DCL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.09%)
DFML 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-7.46%)
DGKC 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.96%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
FFBL 40.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.31%)
FFL 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.66%)
HUBC 153.50 Decreased By ▼ -8.70 (-5.36%)
HUMNL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-6.17%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.81%)
KOSM 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.94%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-3.72%)
NBP 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-3.16%)
OGDC 134.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-2.16%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-8.41%)
PIBTL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.88%)
PPL 116.79 Decreased By ▼ -6.01 (-4.89%)
PRL 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.09%)
PTC 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-6.11%)
SEARL 57.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-4.66%)
TELE 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.99%)
TOMCL 35.74 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-9.29%)
TPLP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.97%)
TREET 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.21%)
TRG 56.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-6%)
UNITY 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.91%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 8,433 Decreased By -274.3 (-3.15%)
BR30 26,639 Decreased By -1159 (-4.17%)
KSE100 80,118 Decreased By -1722 (-2.1%)
KSE30 25,681 Decreased By -584.1 (-2.22%)
Jul 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-07-22

PDP demands govt end urban-rural quota system in Sindh

Recorder Report Published 22 Jul, 2024 05:39am

KARACHI: Murder of merit in the name of politically-motivated quotas is an injustice. Our rulers should learn a lesson from ongoing riots in Bangladesh and end the unjust urban-rural quota system in Sindh province that is fanning hatred and divides, said Pasban Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman Altaf Shakoor here Sunday.

He said rural and urban populations live in all provinces of Pakistan but the rural-urban quota is slapped only in Sindh province which is a discrimination and thus unconstitutional.

He said the Supreme Court of Pakistan must take a suo moto notice of this discrimination meted out only to the citizens of Sindh province. He said the previous government illegally extended the quota system and that order must also be annulled.

He said if the rural-urban quota is a blessing why the people of Punjab, KP and Balochistan are deprived

of it.

He said in fact the rural-urban quota in Sindh is increasing rifts and divides amongst people and it should be done away with. He said like other provinces there should be one provincial quota category in Sindh province also.

He said now is the time to promote merit. He said all government jobs irrespective of pay scales and grades should be filled through public service commissions and necessary lawmaking in this regard should be done immediately.

He said the government should pay a joblessness allowance to all jobless people of Pakistan.

He said universal social security should be given to all Pakistani citizens which is their constitutional right. He said all political parties should struggle for the introduction of merit based recruitment system in Pakistan.

He said if the neglected agriculture and irrigation sectors of Pakistan are taken care of, there would be millions of new job opportunities in Pakistan.

He said with new dams, canals, drip irrigation and modern farming methods we could make our vast arid and semi-arid lands and if this was done the people would look no more for government jobs, as an agriculture revolution in Pakistan would create millions of new jobs.

He said we have ample sunshine and with the use of solar technology we can convert saline water into irrigation water for cultivating our barren lands.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Altaf Shakoor PDP quota system

Comments

200 characters

PDP demands govt end urban-rural quota system in Sindh

KE wants evaluation of proposal to convert Jamshoro plant to Thar coal

PM explains his govt’s approach to healthcare

FY24 cell phone imports soar 233pc to $1.89bn YoY

LHC suspends operation of SRO 350 (I)/2024

FPCCI demands reviewing agreements with IPPs

KP to shift 100 schools, 3050 mosques on solar energy

Regulatory environment major issue as foreign pharma cos exit Pakistan

APCCA appreciates decision of Ministry of Maritime Affairs, KPT

KP to earn receipts of Rs90bn from oil and gas sectors

Stability on cotton market as business activity picks up

Read more stories