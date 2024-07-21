AGL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-7.4%)
Pakistan Print 2024-07-21

Opposition alliance to hold protest on 26th

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 21 Jul, 2024 03:29am

ISLAMABAD: The alliance of opposition political parties has announced holding a countrywide protest this Friday for the release of Imran Khan and other political prisoners, belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), from the jails.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the opposition parties on Saturday under the umbrella of Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan (TTAP).

TTAP head Mahmood Khan Achakzai presided over the meeting, attended by senior leaders of PTI, Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Sheerani) Group.

The meeting passed a unanimous resolution demanding immediate release of Imran Khan, his wife and all other PTI leaders and workers, who, according to the resolution, are unjustly imprisoned in fake, frivolous and baseless cases.

In the resolution, it was stated that the cases framed against Imran Khan and other party leaders and workers were in violation of laws and principles of justice.

The meeting demanded that an independent judicial commission be constituted immediately to probe the deaths and injuries caused by the firing on Bannu peace march participants earlier on Thursday.

This judicial commission be headed by a serving judge, which should be free from any external pressure, to ensure a transparent investigation into the violent incidents in Bannu, the meeting demanded. They meeting demanded that the incumbent inspector general of police and chief secretary in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa be dismissed from service since they “miserably failed in restoring peace in the province.” The resolution pressed the government to immediately withdraw the rapid escalation in prices of electricity and gas.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

