Punjab intends to export 400,000 animals

LAHORE: The Punjab government intends to export 400,000 animals after rearing under feedlot fattening programme and helping 80,000 livestock farmers to achieve the goal set by the government through “livestock kissan card” over next two years.

Punjab Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani disclosed this while visiting the sub-campus of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences and the Buffalo Research Institute in Pattoki. Secretary Livestock and Dairy Development, Masood Anwar, and Director General (Production), Asif Rafiq, accompanied him.

The Chief Research Officer of the Buffalo Research Institute, Dr. Intizar Ahmed Khan gave a detailed briefing to the provincial minister about the administrative affairs of the institute and the breeding, genetics, and rearing programs for calves and buffaloes.

The provincial minister inspected various departments of the institute, including the calves rearing center, dairy section, and research laboratories. The Minister said that institutions like the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences are providing such education and training to our youth that they can play their role in the livestock sector in their practical life. He said that the livestock sector is a top priority of the government, and practical steps are being taken for its development.

