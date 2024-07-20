3rd ABL Fintech Hackathon concludes

LAHORE: Allied Bank, in collaboration with Teamup Ventures, hosted the third mega event of its series of Fintech Hackathons, the finale was held at a local hotel on 3rd July.

Following the success of the first two Hackathons that witnessed the emergence of groundbreaking startups, Allied Bank and Teamup Ventures once again brought together innovators and entrepreneurs to drive digital transformation in the banking sector.

Through the Hackathon, Allied Bank aimed to find practical and innovative solutions, prototypes, and disruptive ideas that can transform the Fintech industry.

A nation-wide call for applications was made, which resulted in over 1,200 applications from startups, university students, and Fintechs across Pakistan.

Thirty shortlisted teams went through a four-day training bootcamp which consisted of mentorship sessions on various topics moderated by subject matter experts to better equip teams in refining their solutions.

A total of six teams were selected for the 3rd Allied Bank Fintech Hackathon Finale, based on a semi-final round in which the teams pitched their solutions after the Bootcamp.

Aizid Gill – Chief Executive Officer – Allied Bank said at the occasion: “The 3rd Allied Bank Fintech Hackathon has been a cornerstone in promoting innovation and cultivating emerging talent within Pakistan’s Fintech ecosystem. This event underscores Allied Bank’s unwavering commitment to advancing the growth of Fintech and startups in the region.”

