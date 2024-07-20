AGL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-7.4%)
AIRLINK 103.99 Decreased By ▼ -7.11 (-6.4%)
BOP 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.25%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
DCL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.09%)
DFML 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-7.46%)
DGKC 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.96%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
FFBL 40.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.31%)
FFL 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.66%)
HUBC 153.50 Decreased By ▼ -8.70 (-5.36%)
HUMNL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-6.17%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.81%)
KOSM 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.94%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-3.72%)
NBP 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-3.16%)
OGDC 134.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-2.16%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-8.41%)
PIBTL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.88%)
PPL 116.79 Decreased By ▼ -6.01 (-4.89%)
PRL 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.09%)
PTC 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-6.11%)
SEARL 57.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-4.66%)
TELE 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.99%)
TOMCL 35.74 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-9.29%)
TPLP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.97%)
TREET 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.21%)
TRG 56.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-6%)
UNITY 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.91%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 8,433 Decreased By -274.3 (-3.15%)
BR30 26,639 Decreased By -1159 (-4.17%)
KSE100 80,118 Decreased By -1722 (-2.1%)
KSE30 25,681 Decreased By -584.1 (-2.22%)
Jul 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-07-20

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (July 19, 2024). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 20 Jul, 2024 05:34am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (July 19, 2024).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 80,117.89
High:                      81,939.84
Low:                        79,812.7
Net Change:                  1721.97
Volume (000):                246,331
Value (000):              17,938,228
Makt Cap (000)         2,531,312,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 18,293.17
NET CH                     (-) 338.2
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,921.40
NET CH                     (-) 77.41
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 22,905.26
NET CH                    (-) 490.24
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 18,956.70
NET CH                    (-) 761.28
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,769.30
NET CH                     (-) 83.64
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,134.36
NET CH                    (-) 185.09
------------------------------------
As on:                 19- JULY-2024
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

BRIndex100 BR Sectoral Indices BR Automobile Assembler Index BR Cement Index BR Commercial Banks Index BR Power Generation and Distribution Index

Comments

200 characters

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

REMIT meeting: Development partners can support inclusive growth agenda: Aurangzeb

Govt budgets Rs406bn to stem circular debt growth

FY24-25 to FY26-27: MoF cautions fiscal risks may affect MTBS forecasts

FY24 FDI up 17pc

IT, ITeS export remittances hit all-time high of $3.223bn

Possible ban on PTI: Zardari briefed by PML-N’s legal team

Alongside TAPI gas line route: Crucial regional rail project on the cards

Q3: 83pc of retail payments are digital transactions, says SBP

Govt decides to introduce T&T system for cotton, ginning industry

Kabul again asked to take action against terror groups

Read more stories