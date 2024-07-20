Markets Print 2024-07-20
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (July 19, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 80,117.89
High: 81,939.84
Low: 79,812.7
Net Change: 1721.97
Volume (000): 246,331
Value (000): 17,938,228
Makt Cap (000) 2,531,312,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,293.17
NET CH (-) 338.2
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,921.40
NET CH (-) 77.41
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 22,905.26
NET CH (-) 490.24
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,956.70
NET CH (-) 761.28
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,769.30
NET CH (-) 83.64
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,134.36
NET CH (-) 185.09
------------------------------------
As on: 19- JULY-2024
====================================
