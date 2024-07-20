KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (July 19, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 80,117.89 High: 81,939.84 Low: 79,812.7 Net Change: 1721.97 Volume (000): 246,331 Value (000): 17,938,228 Makt Cap (000) 2,531,312,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,293.17 NET CH (-) 338.2 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,921.40 NET CH (-) 77.41 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 22,905.26 NET CH (-) 490.24 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,956.70 NET CH (-) 761.28 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,769.30 NET CH (-) 83.64 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,134.36 NET CH (-) 185.09 ------------------------------------ As on: 19- JULY-2024 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024