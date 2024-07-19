‘Youm-e-Ashur’ observed peacefully amid tight security

PESHAWAR: Youm-e-Ashur, the tenth of Muharram, was observed amid tight security arrangements in different districts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Various processions were taken out in different districts of KP and a large number of security personnel were deployed to protect the mourners of the seventh-century martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of the last Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAW).

Around 40,000 personnel have been deployed across the KP for the security during Ashura, according to senior police officials. Amid stringent security, a total of 12 mourner processions were held in Peshawar on Youm-i-Ashur, which culminated peacefully after passing through their traditional routes.

The main Alam and Zuljinah procession of 10th Muharram was taken out from Imambargah Agha Syed Najaf Ali Shah Qissa Khawani Bazaar which concluded after reaching its final destination.

Keeping in view the security situation in the city, around 14,000 police officers were deployed while bomb disposal unit personnel were also present to clear the passageways of the procession.

All the procession routes were blocked while mobile phone services were also suspended. The mourning processions were monitored through CCTV cameras. Medical camps, Sabeels and stalls were also provided drinking water and food items to the participants.

Police personnel frisk mourners before entering the premise of processions. Walk-through gates were also installed at entrance of mourning processions, Imambargahs and premises wherein Majalis were held. Heavy contingent of police were deployed to ensure foolproof security.

Likewise, the provincial metropolis, processions of Tazia, Alam and Zuljinah were taken also held in Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, Hangu, Tank, Lakki Marwat, Parachinar and Dera Ismail Khan wherein strict security measures were taken to ensure peaceful atmosphere on the occasion of Youm-e-Ashur.

Ulema and Zakireen highlighted the bright and candid teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and various aspects of Karbala tragedy.

Likewise in other parts of the province, the 10th day of Muharram was also observed in tribal districts. In Tank, Ashura Day processions were concluded peacefully in district Tank amid stringent security arrangements.

Various services were also offered for Muharram while the elders also played their important role in promoting the atmosphere of brotherhood and fraternity during Muharram.

