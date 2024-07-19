AGL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.49%)
AIRLINK 111.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.68%)
BOP 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
CNERGY 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DCL 8.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 42.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.31%)
DGKC 90.69 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.22%)
FCCL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
FFBL 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.38%)
FFL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
HUBC 161.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
KEL 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.46%)
KOSM 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
MLCF 38.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.41%)
NBP 49.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.38%)
OGDC 136.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.44%)
PAEL 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.5%)
PIBTL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.96%)
PPL 121.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.77%)
PRL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.03%)
PTC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.11%)
SEARL 59.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.97%)
TELE 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TOMCL 38.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.07%)
TPLP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
TREET 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.05%)
TRG 58.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.1%)
UNITY 34.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.02%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,664 Decreased By -42.4 (-0.49%)
BR30 27,602 Decreased By -196 (-0.71%)
KSE100 81,458 Decreased By -381.9 (-0.47%)
KSE30 26,131 Decreased By -133.8 (-0.51%)
Jul 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-07-19

‘Youm-e-Ashur’ observed peacefully amid tight security

Recorder Report Published 19 Jul, 2024 06:58am

PESHAWAR: Youm-e-Ashur, the tenth of Muharram, was observed amid tight security arrangements in different districts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Various processions were taken out in different districts of KP and a large number of security personnel were deployed to protect the mourners of the seventh-century martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of the last Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAW).

Around 40,000 personnel have been deployed across the KP for the security during Ashura, according to senior police officials. Amid stringent security, a total of 12 mourner processions were held in Peshawar on Youm-i-Ashur, which culminated peacefully after passing through their traditional routes.

The main Alam and Zuljinah procession of 10th Muharram was taken out from Imambargah Agha Syed Najaf Ali Shah Qissa Khawani Bazaar which concluded after reaching its final destination.

Keeping in view the security situation in the city, around 14,000 police officers were deployed while bomb disposal unit personnel were also present to clear the passageways of the procession.

All the procession routes were blocked while mobile phone services were also suspended. The mourning processions were monitored through CCTV cameras. Medical camps, Sabeels and stalls were also provided drinking water and food items to the participants.

Police personnel frisk mourners before entering the premise of processions. Walk-through gates were also installed at entrance of mourning processions, Imambargahs and premises wherein Majalis were held. Heavy contingent of police were deployed to ensure foolproof security.

Likewise, the provincial metropolis, processions of Tazia, Alam and Zuljinah were taken also held in Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, Hangu, Tank, Lakki Marwat, Parachinar and Dera Ismail Khan wherein strict security measures were taken to ensure peaceful atmosphere on the occasion of Youm-e-Ashur.

Ulema and Zakireen highlighted the bright and candid teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and various aspects of Karbala tragedy.

Likewise in other parts of the province, the 10th day of Muharram was also observed in tribal districts. In Tank, Ashura Day processions were concluded peacefully in district Tank amid stringent security arrangements.

Various services were also offered for Muharram while the elders also played their important role in promoting the atmosphere of brotherhood and fraternity during Muharram.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Muharram Youm e Ashur

Comments

200 characters

‘Youm-e-Ashur’ observed peacefully amid tight security

Buyback rate of net metering likely at average energy cost

Input goods for finished items: EFS users required to pay GST on supply: FBR

Recurrent budget: MoF unveils strategy for release of funds

Govt to borrow Rs3.97trn in Q1 FY24

Mobile phones localisation, export: PMPMA team takes up incentives, other issues with Aurangzeb

Oil prices set for second straight weekly decline

NA panel told: Rs40bn gas stolen from SNGPL’s, SSGC’s systems

SNGPL seeks PD’s help to deal with surplus RLNG

Baqar too turns down ad hoc SC judge appointment

Implementation of SC verdict: ECP fails to chart its course of action

Read more stories