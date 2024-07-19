KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (July 18, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 81,839.86 High: 81,909.95 Low: 81,418.12 Net Change: 684.25 Volume (000): 238,794 Value (000): 15,074,204 Makt Cap (000) 2,570,786,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,631.37 NET CH (+) 289.72 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,998.81 NET CH (+) 30.59 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 23,395.50 NET CH (+) 113.34 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 19,717.98 NET CH (-) 123.65 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,852.94 NET CH (+) 95.84 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,319.45 NET CH (+) 99.37 ------------------------------------ As on: 18- JULY -2024 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024