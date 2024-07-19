Markets Print 2024-07-19
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (July 18, 2024). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (July 18, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 81,839.86
High: 81,909.95
Low: 81,418.12
Net Change: 684.25
Volume (000): 238,794
Value (000): 15,074,204
Makt Cap (000) 2,570,786,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,631.37
NET CH (+) 289.72
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,998.81
NET CH (+) 30.59
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 23,395.50
NET CH (+) 113.34
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 19,717.98
NET CH (-) 123.65
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,852.94
NET CH (+) 95.84
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,319.45
NET CH (+) 99.37
------------------------------------
As on: 18- JULY -2024
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments