AGL 25.08 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.42%)
AIRLINK 112.80 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.53%)
BOP 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DCL 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
DFML 42.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
DGKC 90.88 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.43%)
FCCL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.39%)
FFBL 41.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
FFL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HUBC 161.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.22%)
HUMNL 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
KEL 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.63%)
KOSM 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
MLCF 38.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NBP 49.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.21%)
OGDC 137.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.07%)
PAEL 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.45%)
PIBTL 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PPL 122.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.39%)
PRL 24.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.7%)
PTC 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.02%)
SEARL 59.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.58%)
TELE 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.16%)
TOMCL 39.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
TPLP 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
TREET 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
TRG 59.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.93%)
UNITY 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.87%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,703 Decreased By -3.9 (-0.04%)
BR30 27,727 Decreased By -70.8 (-0.25%)
KSE100 81,826 Decreased By -14.3 (-0.02%)
KSE30 26,255 Decreased By -9.9 (-0.04%)
Jul 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-07-19

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (July 18, 2024). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 19 Jul, 2024 06:58am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (July 18, 2024).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 81,839.86
High:                      81,909.95
Low:                       81,418.12
Net Change:                   684.25
Volume (000):                238,794
Value (000):              15,074,204
Makt Cap (000)         2,570,786,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 18,631.37
NET CH                    (+) 289.72
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,998.81
NET CH                     (+) 30.59
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 23,395.50
NET CH                    (+) 113.34
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 19,717.98
NET CH                    (-) 123.65
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,852.94
NET CH                     (+) 95.84
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,319.45
NET CH                     (+) 99.37
------------------------------------
As on:                18- JULY -2024
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

BRIndex100 BR Sectoral Indices BR Automobile Assembler Index BR Cement Index BR Commercial Banks Index BR Power Generation and Distribution Index

Comments

200 characters

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

Input goods for finished items: EFS users required to pay GST on supply: FBR

Recurrent budget: MoF unveils strategy for release of funds

Govt to borrow Rs3.97trn in Q1 FY24

Buyback rate of net metering likely at average energy cost

PBC demands setting up of a ‘constitutional court’

Implementation of SC verdict: ECP fails to chart its course of action

Mobile phones localisation, export: PMPMA team takes up incentives, other issues with Aurangzeb

NA panel told: Rs40bn gas stolen from SNGPL’s, SSGC’s systems

SNGPL seeks PD’s help to deal with surplus RLNG

Baqar too turns down ad hoc SC judge appointment

Read more stories