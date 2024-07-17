Youm-e-Ashura today

LAHORE: Youm-e-Ashura, the 10th of Muharram-ul-Haram, will be observed across the country on Wednesday (today) with due solemnity to pay homage to the supreme sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions in Karbala.

Mourning processions will be taken out in all cities and towns of the country.

Ulema and Zakireen will highlight the teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and various aspects of Karbla tragedy. Majalis will held in the mosques and Imam bargahs in which Ulema, Zakirin and religious scholars will throw light on the philosophy of martyrdom and virtues of Ahl-e-Bayt.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made to avoid any untoward incident during the mourning processions. Cellular services were suspended in the areas adjacent to processions and Majalis. Meanwhile, mourning processions were taken out all over the country on Tuesday to mark 9th of Muharram in which homage was paid to the martyrs of Karbala. The main procession of the 9th Muharram in Lahore was started from Pandu Street, Islampura, in which mourners paid their respects to the martyrs of Karbala. The procession after passing through its traditional routes terminated peacefully. The processions of Alam’ and Zul-Janah were also taken out from other areas. Provincial Health Minister and Chairman Cabinet Committee for Peace and Order Khawaja Salman Rafique visited the Central Control Room of the Home Department and reviewed the monitoring of processions in the control room. Salman Rafique said on this occasion that the majalis and processions are being monitored round the clock through this control room. Special security arrangements have been made for the majalis and processions of the 9th and 10th of Muharram.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024