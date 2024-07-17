Jul 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-07-17

EU wheat steady after slide

Reuters Published 17 Jul, 2024 02:42am

PARIS: European wheat futures ticked up Tuesday after a near four-month low as traders assessed a flurry of international demand that offset supply pressure from advancing northern hemisphere harvests.

Front-month September wheat on the Paris-based Euronext exchange settled 0.4% up at 214.25 euros ($233.10) a metric ton.

It earlier dropped to 211.50 euros, its weakest since March 22, as it briefly extended losses from Monday when it struck a three-month low.

Chicago wheat also steadied after a four-month low.

Egypt and Algeria both called wheat import tenders late on Monday in what traders viewed as a response to lower prices. Jordan, meanwhile, purchased wheat in another tender.

While the renewed demand lent some support, offers in Egypt’s ongoing tender on Tuesday highlighted large supplies of competitively priced Russian wheat.

Wheat Chicago wheat EU wheat

Comments

200 characters

EU wheat steady after slide

Against closure, PSM board says Cabinet is ill-advised

From FY12 onward: Rs4.975trn subsidy given to power sector: MoF

MoF unveils fund release strategy: No office can make direct payments through SBP

SLA improves funding prospects, says Moody’s

Ban on PTI: Coalition partners to be taken on board: Dar

Coal-fired power plant: ADB sets August 15 deadline for KE, JCPL and GHCL to ink PPA

WeBOC integrated with PSW

Ad hoc SC judges: Former Justices Tariq and Miankhel agree for their appointments

US concerned at govt’s decision against PTI

Exporters reject amendments in SRO 350(I)/2024

Read more stories