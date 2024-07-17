Jul 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-07-17

AMPAK BDF hosts ‘mango festival’ at PACC

Recorder Report Published 17 Jul, 2024 02:42am

KARACHI: America Pakistan Business Development Forum (AMPAK BDF), recently hosted ‘Mango Festival 2024’ at PACC and also celebrated US Independence Day to strengthen the bilateral ties and cultural exchange between Pakistan and the United States.

Conrad Tribble, Consul General of the United States, graced the occasion and expressed gratitude for celebrating US Independence Day alongside the mango festival.

He emphasized the significance of such events in bringing nations closer, fostering business and cultural activities, and appreciated the efforts of AMPAK BDF and PACC for organizing the celebration.

The Consul General highlighted the importance of the US-Pakistan trade partnership, acknowledging the US as Pakistan’s largest trade partner to date.

He expressed his desire to take this partnership to the next level in various sectors, exploring new avenues for cooperation and mutual growth.

President AMPAK BDF, Shaikh Imtiaz Hussain, a leading mango exporter of Pakistan, delivered a warm welcome speech, highlighting the significant export volume of mangoes from Pakistan to various countries around the world. He expressed his gratitude to Counsel General Conrad Tribble for gracing the event as the chief guest.

Shaikh Imtiaz also extended his appreciation to the President of PACC, Makhdoom Syed Riaz Ali, and his team for their efforts in making the event a success.

Makhdoom reciprocated the gesture, thanking AMPAK BDF for organizing a successful event. Both organizations committed to continued collaboration in the future, aiming to strengthen the relationship between the two nations.

The festival featured an array of delicious mango dishes and drinks, showcasing the bounty and shared agricultural heritage of both countries.

The event also included a visit to various mango stalls, where diverse varieties of mangoes were displayed, and mango delights and dishes were enjoyed.

A cake-cutting ceremony was also held to commemorate US Independence Day, symbolizing the spirit of freedom, democracy, and friendship between the two nations.

Both organizations declared that the Mango Festival and celebration of US Independence Day will be organized annually, solidifying the partnership between AMPAK BDF and PACC.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

