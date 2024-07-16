New academic, research and export partnerships: SAU, Indonesian Consulate suggest establishment

HYDERABAD: In a significant step towards strengthening agricultural collaboration, the Indonesian Consulate and Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tando Jam, have suggested the establishment of new academic and research exchange programmes. This partnership includes a proposal from the Indonesian Consulate General for research support in oil palm cultivation in Pakistan.

The suggestion emphasizes the need for new collaborations in agriculture, food security, climate change, and faculty exchange programmes, particularly focusing on oil palm, rice, and other exportable crops.

Dr June Kuncoro Hadiningrat, the Consul General of Indonesia, addressed a seminar titled “Strengthening Pakistan and Indonesia Collaboration in Agriculture” at Sindh Agriculture University. He emphasized that academic and research initiatives at the university will foster relations between the two nations.

He further offered assistance for research and various agricultural projects aimed at enhancing oil palm cultivation in Pakistan.

Dr June stressed the importance of diversifying Pakistan’s exports to Indonesia to effectively tackle the existing trade imbalance.

He noted that Pakistan currently imports oil palm from Indonesia, while successful exports of Pakistani rice to Indonesia have occurred over the past two years.

He revealed that the trade volume between Indonesia and Pakistan has reached US$4.5 billion, which represents only 4.4% of Pakistan’s total trade volume. This year, Indonesia imported 500,000 metric tons of rice from Pakistan, achieved in a short timeframe. Dr June also pointed out that Indonesia is a member of the G20, with global exports exceeding US$120 billion.

Dr Fateh Marri, Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University, Tando Jam, expressed a desire for new faculty exchange connections between the universities of both countries, along with the exchange of agricultural knowledge and research. He mentioned the intention to serve as a bridge for business relations with Indonesia, focusing on the export of agricultural goods.

He added that their experts are conducting experiments with oil palm in Tando Jam and the coastal areas of Sindh Province, with plans to promote research for the cultivation of Indonesian oil palm varieties.

Dr Marri highlighted the critical role of academic experts and business investors from both countries in enhancing research and business relations. He expressed eagerness for technical, research, and faculty exchanges with Indonesian universities and noted the initiation of contacts with institutions there.

The event was attended by notable figures including Ghulam Sarwar Panhwar from M H Panhwar Farms, Haji Nisar Memon, and Indonesian diplomat Heriyanto. The Director of Advanced Studies, Dr Abdul Mubeen Lodhi, provided a briefing on SAU, while Dr Allah Wadhayo Gandahi briefed attendees about the oil palm project under his supervision.

The event also saw participation from Dean Dr Altaf Siyal, Dr. Ghiyasuddin Shah Rashidi, Dr Aijaz Ali Khooharo, Dr Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Dr Zia-ul-Hassan Shah, Dr. Tanveer Fatima Miano, social leader Suleman G Abro, Nasir Panhwar, progressive farmer Nabi Bux Sathio, staff from the Indonesian delegation, their families, as well as a large number of teachers and students.

On this occasion, Sindh Agriculture University and the Indonesian guests were presented with university shields and Sindhi cultural gifts. Later, they also visited the oil palm experimental farm of Sindh Agriculture University.

