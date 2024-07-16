Markets Print 2024-07-16
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (July 15, 2024). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (July 15, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 81,155.61
High: 81,428.43
Low: 80,743.46
Net Change: 1211.51
Volume (000): 219,583
Value (000): 16,507,981
Makt Cap (000) 2,549,290,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,341.65
NET CH (+) 212.46
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,968.22
NET CH (+) 156.08
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 23,282.16
NET CH (+) 304.52
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 19,841.63
NET CH (+) 196.70
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,757.10
NET CH (+) 122.62
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,220.08
NET CH (+) 169.36
------------------------------------
As on: 15- JULY-2024
====================================
