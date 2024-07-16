KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (July 15, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 81,155.61 High: 81,428.43 Low: 80,743.46 Net Change: 1211.51 Volume (000): 219,583 Value (000): 16,507,981 Makt Cap (000) 2,549,290,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,341.65 NET CH (+) 212.46 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,968.22 NET CH (+) 156.08 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 23,282.16 NET CH (+) 304.52 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 19,841.63 NET CH (+) 196.70 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,757.10 NET CH (+) 122.62 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,220.08 NET CH (+) 169.36 ------------------------------------ As on: 15- JULY-2024 ====================================

