BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (July 15, 2024). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 16 Jul, 2024 06:53am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (July 15, 2024).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 81,155.61
High:                      81,428.43
Low:                       80,743.46
Net Change:                  1211.51
Volume (000):                219,583
Value (000):              16,507,981
Makt Cap (000)         2,549,290,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 18,341.65
NET CH                    (+) 212.46
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,968.22
NET CH                    (+) 156.08
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 23,282.16
NET CH                    (+) 304.52
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 19,841.63
NET CH                    (+) 196.70
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,757.10
NET CH                    (+) 122.62
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,220.08
NET CH                    (+) 169.36
------------------------------------
As on:                 15- JULY-2024
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

