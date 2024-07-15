Jul 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

‘I’m supposed to be dead,’ Trump tells NYP after assassination bid

AFP Published July 15, 2024 Updated July 15, 2024 11:10am

WASHINGTON: Former US president Donald Trump on Sunday told the New York Post he was “supposed to be dead” after surviving an assassination attempt which he described as a “very surreal experience.”

“I’m not supposed to be here, I’m supposed to be dead,” Trump told the New York Post in an interview aboard his plane en route to Milwaukee for the Republican National Convention where he is set to be confirmed as the party’s presidential candidate.

Joe Biden asks Americans to ‘cool it down’ after Trump shooting

It was a “very surreal experience” he said with a white bandage covering his right ear, the paper said.

