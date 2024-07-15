AGL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.22%)
Workshop on capacity building held for agri inputs dealers

Recorder Report Published 15 Jul, 2024 06:25am

PESHAWAR: The USAID’s Economic Recovery and Development Activity (ERDA) organised a one-day workshop for the capacity building and business-to-business networking of the agriculture inputs dealers from different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including the tribal districts of the erstwhile Federal Administered Tribal Area (FATA).

The workshop also provided a platform to some of the leading national and multinational agriculture input providers participating from across the country.

Titled as ‘Building Capacities and Creating Partnerships’, the workshop was designed to strengthen public-private sector engagement as well as provide networking opportunities to agriculture inputs providers, dealers, and suppliers of seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides.

In his opening remarks, the ERDA’s Deputy Chief of Party, Shakeel Kakakhel said, ‘Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been experiencing a decline in agricultural farm sizes and land holdings because of increasing population and division of land among family members in successive generations.

In order to overcome this limiting factor, it is important to increase land productivity through optimal application of quality agriculture inputs, adoption of advanced agricultural practices and utilization of modern technologies.

The relevant officials from the Agriculture Department of the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were also present at the workshop and shared the government’s regulatory frameworks, ongoing initiatives, and planned interventions with regards to the registration, supervision, and facilitation of agriculture inputs providers.

The technical presentations given by the Agriculture Department officials covered standard operating procedures for the registration of agriculture input providers, innovative practices and modern technologies to address plant protection challenges, and safeguards in the use of pesticides to reduce their environmental and climate impacts.

Speaking at the workshop, the Director Plant Protection at the Directorate General Agriculture Extension, Muhammad Naveed Khan said, ‘we are keeping a close liaison with the agriculture inputs service providers and dealers in order to facilitate them properly’.

He further stated that their mandate was to improve the quality standards of agricultural inputs and to regulate the sale, distribution, manufacturing, standardization, registration, and monitoring of agriculture inputs service dealers and companies.

