Sanam Javed arrested again

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Sanam Javed Khan was arrested again on Sunday shortly after a judicial magistrate discharged her from a case lodged by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for allegedly defaming the state institutions.

In this regard, Judicial Magistrate West Malik Imran announced the verdict that was reserved earlier, stating that Sanam Javed was discharged from this case, and she be released forthwith “if not required in any other case.”

However, the police authorities arrested her again, in another case, the details of which were not known till this report was filed Sunday evening.

Earlier, she was ordered to be released by Lahore High Court (LHC) from Central Jail Gujranwala in May 9 last year riots case but was arrested by Islamabad Police, in the FIA case, as soon as she stepped out of the said jail.

