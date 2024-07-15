AGL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.22%)
Pakistan Print 2024-07-15

Omar says ‘officials’ coercing PTI lawmakers to change loyalty

NNI Published 15 Jul, 2024 07:32am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) General Secretary Omar Ayub Khan has accused commissioners from various divisions in Punjab of exerting undue pressure on PTI Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) and Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs).

In a tweet, opposition leader in the national assembly Omar Ayub Khan stated that these commissioners have been making phone calls to PTI legislators, urging them not to sign affidavits affirming their allegiance to the party.

He alleged that the commissioners are acting on behalf of Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz, offering ministries and other inducements to persuade PTI members to abandon their party.

He claimed to have the names and evidence of the commissioners involved, vowing to publicly expose them. “This is a clear warning to those public servants who are engaging in illegal activities,” Khan tweeted.

He expressed his intention to expose these individuals and hold them accountable for their actions. “As the Opposition Leader, I will personally initiate legal proceedings against them and pursue these cases in the courts.”

He also criticised Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz for their alleged attempts to manipulate political loyalties.

Omar Ayub PTI MNAs PTI MPAs PTI lawmakers

