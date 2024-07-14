WCL 2024 final: India Champions beat Pakistan to win trophy

The India Champions won the inaugural World Championship of Legends, defeating Pakistan Champions by 5 wickets on Saturday, at the Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Pakistan’s captain, Younis Khan, won the toss and elected to bat first, setting a respectable total of 156/6 in their 20 overs.

No Pakistani batter barring Shoaib Malik (41), Kamran Akmal (24), and Sohaib Maqsood (21) could touch the 20-run mark. Pakistan could have been restricted for a lot less, but Sohail Tanvir’s 9-ball 19 dragged them to 156//6.

In response, India successfully chased down the target in 19.1 overs, securing a comfortable five-wicket win. Ambati Rayudu was the standout performer for India, scoring a brilliant 50 runs off just 30 balls.

India’s chase began with a bang, as openers Robin Uthappa and Rayudu took on the Pakistan bowlers aggressively during the powerplay. Rayudu set the tone by hitting Aamer Yameen for a boundary and a six in the first over.

Uthappa continued the assault, hitting Yameen for two boundaries in the next over. However, Uthappa’s innings was cut short when he was dismissed in the same over, leaving India at 38/2 after Suresh Raina also fell cheaply, giving a catch to Sohail Tanvir on just his second ball.

Despite the early setbacks, Rayudu dug in and formed a crucial 60-run partnership with Gurkeerat Singh Mann. Rayudu reached his fifty in just 29 balls, putting India in a strong position at 98/2 after 11 overs. However, Pakistan fought back by taking two quick wickets, dismissing both Rayudu (50 off 30) and Gurkeerat (34 off 33) within ten balls.

Pakistan’s fielding errors proved costly as they dropped several catches, allowing Yusuf Pathan and Yuvraj Singh to form a vital 42-run partnership. Pathan’s explosive innings of 30 off 16 balls kept India in contention while Yuvraj (15* off 22) struggled to accelerate. Pathan was eventually caught by Sohaib Maqsood in the penultimate over, leaving India needing 7 runs from the last 10 balls.

The tension peaked when Pathan was dismissed, but his brother Irfan Pathan hit a six on the first ball of the final over, sealing the win for India in style.