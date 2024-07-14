AGL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.22%)
AIRLINK 103.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.58%)
BOP 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
DCL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.65%)
DFML 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3%)
DGKC 88.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.67%)
FCCL 22.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 40.88 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (7.02%)
FFL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.65%)
HUBC 160.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-1.96%)
HUMNL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.88%)
KEL 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
KOSM 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
MLCF 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.49%)
NBP 53.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.42%)
OGDC 130.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-1.72%)
PAEL 25.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.04%)
PPL 118.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.5%)
PRL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.64%)
PTC 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.22%)
SEARL 59.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.82%)
TELE 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.8%)
TOMCL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
TPLP 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.47%)
TREET 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
TRG 55.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-3.37%)
UNITY 34.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 8,536 Decreased By -8.5 (-0.1%)
BR30 27,187 Decreased By -204 (-0.74%)
KSE100 79,944 Decreased By -48.3 (-0.06%)
KSE30 25,500 Decreased By -43.9 (-0.17%)
Jul 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-07-14

WB grants Togo $200mn to tackle power cuts

AFP Published 14 Jul, 2024 02:55am

LOME: The World Bank will grant Togo $200 million for energy infrastructure projects to help tackle the West African country’s devastating electricity crisis, according to agreements signed Friday.

In recent months, Togo has been battered by power cuts that have spurred rising discontent at a time of already febrile political tensions.

Hailing the agreement as timely, the country’s economy and finance minister Sani Yaya said the funding would help build new transmission lines, benefitting Togolese living in rural areas in particular. “It will help to strengthen the supply of electrical energy to enable more than 1.5 million people to benefit from better access to electricity,” the minister said.

The crisis is in large part caused by regional powerhouse Nigeria limiting its electricity deliveries to Togo, Niger and Benin since May 1 for a period of six months.

Togo imports a large part of its electricity from Nigeria and is several million dollars in debt to Nigeria’s electricity operator, according to the operator’s accounts.

Besides the electricity infrastructure funding, the World Bank agreed to provide another $75 million to improve the management of Togo’s public sector human resources and finances.

It also allocated $23 million to provide further support to refugees, displaced persons and the communities hosting them in northern Togo.

World Bank Togo

Comments

200 characters

WB grants Togo $200mn to tackle power cuts

NHP to figure atop CCI agenda on 22nd

IMF loan: Swallowed a bitter pill for economic security, says PM

Revenue generation: PM asks FBR to redouble efforts

NAB ‘arrests’ IK, wife in new Toshakhana case

Bushra, IK acquitted in Iddat case

IK sees SC verdict as ‘positive development’

Pakistan reaffirms commitment to Gaza help

Flour millers call off strike for 10 days

FBR amends ST Act to harmonise it with IT law

Cement dealers announce strike against WHT

Read more stories