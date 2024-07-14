Pak businesses to participate in 8th China South Asia Exhibition

ISLAMABAD: A 25 members’ delegation of Pakistani businesses will be visiting China to participate in the 8th China South Asia Exhibition being held in Kunming, China, from July 23-28.

While talking a group of media after a meeting with senior officials of Board of Investment (BoI), Khurshid Barlas head of Pakistan Association of Exhibition Industry said representatives of light engineering, textile, pharmaceuticals, solar etc. from Pakistan will be participating in the event. He added that MoUs, and agreements with Chines companies are expected to be signed during the exhibition.

Khurshid Barlas maintained that around 80 countries would be participating in the six-day exhibition from the regions as well as representatives of international organizations. He said that Pakistan delegation would be leaving hold meetings with their Chinese companies’ counterparts. He said that the prime minister recent visit to China has been very helpful for the business community, which now can benefit from the opportunities. He added that during Prime Minister’s visit to China, Scientific and technical cooperation between the two countries would be very helpful for the technological development. The multi-mission communication satellite is would change the current digital environment of Pakistan and would provide high-speed internet facilities to the entire country that would have positive impact on the quality of life of the people, he added.

He said that meetings have been scheduled with representatives of various Chines companies and added that expo can be very helpful to increase the business-to-business contacts between the two sides.

