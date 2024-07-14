AGL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.22%)
AIRLINK 103.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.58%)
BOP 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
DCL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.65%)
DFML 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3%)
DGKC 88.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.67%)
FCCL 22.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 40.88 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (7.02%)
FFL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.65%)
HUBC 160.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-1.96%)
HUMNL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.88%)
KEL 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
KOSM 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
MLCF 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.49%)
NBP 53.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.42%)
OGDC 130.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-1.72%)
PAEL 25.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.04%)
PPL 118.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.5%)
PRL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.64%)
PTC 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.22%)
SEARL 59.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.82%)
TELE 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.8%)
TOMCL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
TPLP 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.47%)
TREET 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
TRG 55.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-3.37%)
UNITY 34.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 8,536 Decreased By -8.5 (-0.1%)
BR30 27,187 Decreased By -204 (-0.74%)
KSE100 79,944 Decreased By -48.3 (-0.06%)
KSE30 25,500 Decreased By -43.9 (-0.17%)
Jul 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-07-14

Pakistan, France can further deepen bilateral ties: Aleem

Recorder Report Published 14 Jul, 2024 02:55am

ISLAMABAD: President Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party and Federal Minister of Board of Investment, Privatization and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan has said that Pakistan pays high regards to bilateral relations with all European countries and considers it much valuable.

He added that France has vast opportunities to invest in the fields of minerals, energy, agriculture, information technology and defense production. This was expressed by Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan while addressing as a chief guest at the ceremony held here on the National Day of France where federal ministers, senators, members of the National Assembly, diplomats and prominent political, business and social personalities were present.

Ambassador of France in Pakistan Nicolas Galey welcomed all the distinguished guests and briefed them on the historical significance of the French National Day.

Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan in his address said that bilateral friendly relations between Pakistan and France has great significance as 0.125 million Pakistanis are residing in France while thousands of students are studying there. He said that Pakistan and France can more flourish in trade, economy, education and cultural sectors where bilateral cooperation is being strengthened day by day. Aleem Khan appreciated that Pakistan and France have already agreed on road map of bilateral trade and cooperation last year which is commendable.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Abdul Aleem Khan European countries Nicolas Galey Pakistan and France

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan, France can further deepen bilateral ties: Aleem

NHP to figure atop CCI agenda on 22nd

IMF loan: Swallowed a bitter pill for economic security, says PM

Revenue generation: PM asks FBR to redouble efforts

NAB ‘arrests’ IK, wife in new Toshakhana case

Bushra, IK acquitted in Iddat case

IK sees SC verdict as ‘positive development’

Pakistan reaffirms commitment to Gaza help

Flour millers call off strike for 10 days

FBR amends ST Act to harmonise it with IT law

Cement dealers announce strike against WHT

Read more stories