Pakistan, France can further deepen bilateral ties: Aleem

ISLAMABAD: President Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party and Federal Minister of Board of Investment, Privatization and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan has said that Pakistan pays high regards to bilateral relations with all European countries and considers it much valuable.

He added that France has vast opportunities to invest in the fields of minerals, energy, agriculture, information technology and defense production. This was expressed by Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan while addressing as a chief guest at the ceremony held here on the National Day of France where federal ministers, senators, members of the National Assembly, diplomats and prominent political, business and social personalities were present.

Ambassador of France in Pakistan Nicolas Galey welcomed all the distinguished guests and briefed them on the historical significance of the French National Day.

Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan in his address said that bilateral friendly relations between Pakistan and France has great significance as 0.125 million Pakistanis are residing in France while thousands of students are studying there. He said that Pakistan and France can more flourish in trade, economy, education and cultural sectors where bilateral cooperation is being strengthened day by day. Aleem Khan appreciated that Pakistan and France have already agreed on road map of bilateral trade and cooperation last year which is commendable.

