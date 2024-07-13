AGL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.22%)
Four-day leadership workshop on climate change concludes

Published 13 Jul, 2024

HYDERABAD: Climate change is inevitable, and its adverse impacts on lives are evident. Changing lifestyles and adopting collective, sustainable practices are essential solutions.

This was the consensus among environmental and civil society activists on the concluding day of a four-day leadership workshop on environmental sustainability and climate change, organized by the Sindh Community Foundation under the Pakistan Youth Leadership Initiative (PYLI) of the British Council.

Javed Hussain, a renowned environmental activist, Advocate Dileep, development expert Latif Soomro, and youth activists Niaz Muhammad and Ramsha Kalhoro of the Sindh Community Foundation were among the speakers at the workshop.

During the workshop, trainers and speakers highlighted critical issues such as environmental degradation, climate change, and the importance of vegetation. They emphasized that social and behavioral change is the first step towards addressing climate change and environmental challenges.

The young participants discussed how Sanghar District has been affected by various forms of climate change and environmental degradation. They noted that air pollution from factories have contributed to rising temperatures, and inadequate waste management practices have impacted both human and environmental health in the city and surrounding.

The speakers stressed the need to raise awareness among people and shift attitudes from irresponsible consumption behaviors to environmentally responsible behaviors. They emphasized that young people need to be engaged in positive and constructive activities to tackle environmental and climate crisis.

At the end of the workshop, the young participants formed youth-led actions in waste management, tree plantation campaigns, and climate education within their respective communities. This initiative marks a significant step towards empowering young people in Tando Adam to take active roles in combating climate change and promoting environmental sustainability. They also committed to an urban tree plantation campaign, pledging to plant 1,000 trees.

