ICT admin imposes ban on 27 scholars

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Capital Territory (IC) administration of has imposed a ban on 27 religious scholars from various sects, prohibiting them from delivering sermons and speeches during Muharram.

The action has been taken based on the recommendations of the Islamabad police.

Prominent scholars on the list include Maulana Abdul Aziz, Maulana Abdul Razaq, Qari Waseem Abbasi, and Rizwan Saifi. Additionally, Allama Shafa Najafi, Allama Tahir Ashraf, Maulana Muhammad Ilyas, and Abdul Khaliq.

The name of Allama Tahir Ashraf (Lahore), Maulana Muhammad llyas Guman (Sargodha), Maulana Abdul Khaliq Rehmani (Kabirwala) and Allama Aurangzeb Farooqi (Karachi) include in list.

Furthermore ICT administration also imposed ban on Maulana Muhammad Yousaf Rizvi alias Toky Wali Sarkar (Sargodha), Pir Irfan Al-Meshadi (Lahore), Dr. Muhammad Asif Ashraf Jalali (Lahore), Moulana Muhammad Haneef Qureshi (Amina Masjid, Kuri Road, Rawalpindi, Zakir Asif Raza Alvi (Faisalabad) (4th Scheduler), Hafiz Tassaduq Hussain (Lahore), Allama Shehnshah Naqvi (Karachi), Allama Sakhawat Hussain Qami (Lahore), Syed lqbal Hussain (Bajar, Gujrat), Allama Jaffar Jatoi (Lahore), Zakir Anwar Ali Najfi (Gilgit Baltistan), Zakir Shoukat Raza Shoukat (Multan), Allama Kameel Mehdi (Karachi), Allama Muhammad lqbal (Chicha Watni), Zakir Shafqat Raza, Lahore, Zakir Kamran Abbas BA, Lahore and Zakir Waseem Abbas Baloch, Lalian.

