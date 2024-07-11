AGL 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
AIRLINK 103.00 Increased By ▲ 7.90 (8.31%)
BOP 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
CNERGY 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
DCL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
DFML 42.99 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.78%)
DGKC 88.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.84%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
FFBL 38.20 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.46%)
FFL 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
HUBC 163.70 Increased By ▲ 5.36 (3.39%)
HUMNL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.5%)
KEL 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.02%)
KOSM 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.9%)
MLCF 38.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.88%)
NBP 52.85 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (3.32%)
OGDC 132.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.2%)
PAEL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.59%)
PIBTL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PPL 119.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.08%)
PRL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.73%)
PTC 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
SEARL 59.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.32%)
TELE 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.73%)
TOMCL 35.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.57%)
TPLP 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
TREET 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
TRG 57.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.51%)
UNITY 34.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
BR100 8,544 Increased By 30.9 (0.36%)
BR30 27,391 Increased By 177.3 (0.65%)
KSE100 79,992 Increased By 95.5 (0.12%)
KSE30 25,544 Increased By 76.9 (0.3%)
Jul 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Turkiye’s Erdogan warns against NATO-Russia conflict

AFP Published 11 Jul, 2024 05:53pm

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Thursday that any possibility of a direct confrontation between Russia and NATO was “worrying”, the official Anadolu news agency reported.

Erdogan’s comments came as NATO leaders huddled in Washington and Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia was planning “response measures” to contain the “very serious threat” from the alliance.

“The possibility of a direct conflict between NATO and Russia is undoubtedly worrying,” said Erdogan, who is in Washington for the NATO summit. “Any steps that could lead to this outcome should be consciously avoided.”

Erdogan spoke a day after NATO allies announced they had started transferring F-16 jets to Ukraine while stepping up promises to Kyiv on eventual membership in the alliance, at a 75th anniversary summit clouded by political uncertainties in the United States.

On the eve of the summit, Russia fired a barrage of missiles at Ukraine, killing dozens, including in Kyiv where a children’s hospital was heavily damaged.

Peskov, in comments published by Russian news agencies, said the Western military alliance was now “fully involved in the conflict over Ukraine”.

Russian diplomat says Moscow won’t attend a second Ukraine peace summit

NATO member Turkiye has sought to balance ties between its two Black Sea neighbours Russia and Ukraine since Moscow’s full-scale invasion in 2022.

Ankara has sent drones to Ukraine while shying away from Western-led sanctions on Moscow.

Last year, Erdogan, whose government is seeking to mediate a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, said Ukraine “undoubtedly” deserved NATO membership when he met President Volodymyr Zelensky.

‘Deeper conflicts’

On Thursday, Erdogan also played down the influence of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), a regional bloc that Moscow and Beijing have promoted as a counterweight to US domination.

“We do not think that the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation is an alternative to NATO,” Erdogan said.

Erdogan says may invite Syria’s Assad to Turkiye ‘at any moment’

Turkiye has been an SCO dialogue partner since 2012 and Erdogan, who attended the July summit, has suggested in the past he wanted full membership.

Before flying to Washington on Tuesday, Erdogan called for more NATO involvement in the war between Israel and Hamas.

Erdogan has already voiced concerns over what he said were Israeli plans to attack Lebanon and on Thursday renewed his warnings about the war spreading.

“Israel’s threats and attempts to spread the conflict must come to an end,” he said.

“Otherwise, our region will face the risk of deeper conflicts and even a war.”

Tayyip Erdogan Russia NATO NATO Summit Russia’s invasion of Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war

Comments

200 characters

Turkiye’s Erdogan warns against NATO-Russia conflict

PM Shehbaz directs third-party audit of WeBOC

Rupee sees minor decline against US dollar

Fleet Space Technologies’ ExoSphere to be used for Reko Diq exploration

Bodies trapped in Gaza City under Israeli assault as mediators push for truce

Indian state refiners in talks for long-term oil import deal with Russia, govt source says

KSE-100 ends with 151-point gain after volatile trading

Concerted efforts afoot to reduce electricity price: energy minister

No plans to enter into talks with banned TTP, says FO

Justice Aalia Neelum takes oath as LHC’s first female top judge

China warns NATO against ‘provoking confrontation’ over Russia ties

Read more stories