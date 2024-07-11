Credit cards under ‘Kissan Card’ scheme will be available by Aug 10

LAHORE: The Secretary Agriculture Punjab, Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, said here on Wednesday that the credit cards to be given under the “Kissan Card” scheme will be made available by August 10, 2024 in the respective branches of the applicants.

Applicants will be able to use these cards for purchase of fertilizers, seeds and pesticides from October 15, 2024.

The Secretary made these remarks while chairing a review meeting of the Kissan card scheme here at the agriculture House. He said so far 275,000 have been registered under this scheme and their cards would be available in their respective branches of the Bank of Punjab by August 10, 2024.

He said the process of registration under this scheme was being accelerated and applicants were being served on “first come, first serve” basis. The production of these cards was in final stages. Verification of 100,000 applicants had already been completed.

The meeting was attended by Special Secretary Agriculture, Punjab Shahensha Faisal Azeem, Director General Agriculture Extension Chaudhry Abdul Hameed, Director General Agricultural Information, Punjab Naveed Asmat Kahloon and other senior officials.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024