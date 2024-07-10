PCB chairman meet coaches

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Tuesday held a meeting with the coaches of the Pakistani cricket team in which detailed discussions were held, to ensure consistent performance of the players as a team.

White-ball head coach Gary Kirsten, red-ball head coach Jason Gillespie and assistant coach Azhar Mehmood met with Mohsin Naqvi in Lahore during which it was decided to formulate comprehensive plan to improve batting, bowling and especially fielding of the players of cricket team.

It was decided in the meeting that the players’ inclusion in the team will be subject to fitness. In this regard, Chairman PCB also gave a free hand to the coaches.

The meeting noted that there is no shortage of talent but we lack good combination. However, Chairman PCB gave a free hand to the coaches in their affairs, sources said.

The PCB chairman said, “I have full confidence in you and will give you full support regarding the coaching of the players.”

During meeting, the coaches shared their plans to improve the performance of the team.

Mohsin Naqvi agreed with the suggestions of the coaches. Director International Cricket Usman Wahla was also present on the occasion.

It may be noted that about 20 former Pakistan Test players met Mohsin Naqvi and floated suggestions, to fix the national side’s woes following its dismal performance in the T20 World Cup last month. One of the suggestions given to the PCB chairman was that of forming a national cricket committee and including the former Test players in the PCB’s Board of Governors, which currently doesn’t contain even a single Test cricketer.

Moreover, Ayesha Amjad and Najiha Alvi, team-mates at the Women University’s (LCWU), have been fined after being found guilty of breaching the Code of Conduct during the PCB Women’s Cricket University Tournament, which was held from May 28 to June 3.

After the dressing room incident involving the two players came to the attention of the PCB, a five-member committee comprising members of the organising committee was constituted that gave its findings after investigating the event and interviewing the players, a PCB spokesman said on Tuesday.

