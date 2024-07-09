Jul 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
New Islamic year: Maryam felicitates nation

Recorder Report Published 09 Jul, 2024 07:04am

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has felicitated nation on beginning of new Islamic year. In a message, the CM prayed that new Hijri year may prove a blessing for country, nation and whole Islamic world. She said that at start of new Hijri year, nation reiterates its commitment to learn lessons from life and teachings of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAW).

The Chief Minister said that every Muslim should try to maintain principles of sympathy, justice, unity and tolerance in society.

