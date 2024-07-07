SIUT celebrates culmination of its Volunteer Programme

KARACHI: The Sindh Institute of Urology & Transplantation (SIUT) recently celebrated the culmination of its Summer Session Volunteer Program with a certificate awarding ceremony for Batches 58 & 59.

This renowned initiative, which began in 2006, continues to shape the youth of Pakistan, instilling in them a deep sense of community service and civic responsibility.

The SIUT Students’ Volunteer Program has emerged as a cornerstone of educational enrichment, engaging students from diverse educational backgrounds, including 9th, 10th, first, and second year, and O & A levels. Over the years, around 7000 young individuals have completed this transformative program, gaining invaluable insights and skills that go beyond traditional classroom learning.

