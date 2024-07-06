AGL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
Pakistan Print 2024-07-06

Health sector: Pakistan, US authorities agree to expand cooperation

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 06 Jul, 2024 06:28am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and US health authorities have agreed to expand cooperation in the health sector including medical education.

In this connection, the officials of both countries reached a consensus here on Friday during a meeting between Philip Ramos, Deputy Speaker New York State and Prime Minister’s Coordinator on National Health Services and Regulations Dr. Malik Mukhtar Ahmad Bharath. Both the sides in detail discussed strengthening mutual collaboration in the health sector during the meeting.

The New York State delegation was led by Philips Ramos, New York State Deputy Speaker also included Dr. Ejaz Ahmad, Chairman, American Pakistani Public Affairs Committee (APPAC), Alec Krasny, NY State Assemblyman, Tariq Khan, President, APPAC, Dr. Pervaiz Iqbal, Chairman, Health Care Committee, APPAC and Dr. Khalid Mahmood, Vice President, APPAC, Texas.

The US delegation informed Pakistan that there is huge demand of trained nurses and medical professionals in America and Pakistan can take benefit of the opportunities.

Both sides agreed to formally draft a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at state level with all the necessary details to facilitate the process of employment of Pakistani nurses in New York.

The PM’s coordinator on health while welcoming the delegates said that the government of Pakistan is committed to enhance collaboration with New York and APPAC. Purpose of holding this meeting was to discuss and explore future collaboration for meeting the needs of nurses in public as well private sector.

Mukhtar shared that keeping in view the growing demand of nurses in other countries; Pakistan has registered more number of nursing colleges and universities. A nursing university with the support of the Bahrain Government is about to be completed in Islamabad.

Philip Ramos said that historically the US has deep-rooted collaborative relation with Pakistan in the health sector since long. He said there is huge potential of getting male and female nurses from all over Pakistan.

