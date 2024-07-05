Election Commission of India saved Indian democracy?

The Election Commission of India (ECI) saved Indian democracy by holding free and fair, credible elections. While Narendra Modi, the incumbent Prime Minister (PM), was targeting for over 400 Lok Sabha seats to gain absolute majority to be able to amend the secular constitution of the world’s largest democracy, ECI played its institutional role to respect and implement the people’s mandate.

According to Rahul Gandhi of Congress party, the leader of Opposition, Modi used the entire state apparatus to manipulate the electoral process. The Chief Minister (CM) of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on trumped-up charges ahead of the polls.

There was massive misuse of executive authority, yet the ECI held its ground. The Hindu fundamentalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could manage to win only 240 parliamentary slots even short of simple majority to form a government on its own pushing the invincible Modi on the back foot.

There are lessons to be learnt from the strength of the Indian democracy where civilian supremacy prevails. A few years ago I had the chance of attending the launch ceremony of a book titled ‘Divided by Democracy’ co-authored by Meghnad Desai of India and Aitzaz Ahsan of Pakistan.

During the deliberations an interesting question was raised: What would have been the situation today if division of the Sub-continent had not taken place in 1947? Prompt came my reply ‘Martial Law’. There was a big laughter, but everyone agreed. On August 14/15, 1947, land division of the Sub-continent was carried out.

Two democratic states emerged (Pakistan, Hindustan) both under civilian leadership. In October 1958, Iskander Mirza and Ayub Khan, the graduates of the Imperial Sandhurst Military Academy, conspired to end civilian supremacy in Pakistan.

Since then, the two former dominions of the British Empire have been divided by democracy. It was Iskander Mirza who as Secretary Defence played a key role in the promotion of Ayub Khan (PA10) as the first Desi Sipah-e-Salar despite several negative inputs about his poor conduct as an officer by Jinnah and General Douglas Gracey, the outgoing Chief.

Most institutions in the land of the pure have badly failed to play their designated role. The judiciary under Justice Muhammad Munir caved in, this tradition of the bench has continued since then. Usurpers were even allowed to amend the constitution at will. Those who were required to defend the agreement between the rulers and the ruled unfortunately sided with the boots.

Indira Gandhi as Prime Minister (PM) tried to abuse her powers by imposing emergency in the country. The courts intervened, free and fair elections were held in which she was made to bite the dust. She accepted the mandate of the people and decided to mend her approach. With her mass contact campaigns she managed to regain power.

Indian democracy prevailed and continues to survive mainly due to the role played by its vital national institutions like the judiciary and Election Commission. It is time to revisit the roles played by these bodies in the land of the pure.

While the judiciary is on the mend in Pakistan the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has failed to play its role. The opposition has demanded the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) together with its four Commissioners. For the democratic order to move forward they should step down as they have lost credibility; delays cannot save them. The will of the people is bound to prevail despite all obstacles. As a nation we must look inwards for answers.

The slide started with the assassination of the first PM, Nawabzada Liaquat Ali Khan, when he stood up for sovereignty of the nation. Those who resisted were also pushed aside (Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy, Fatima Jinnah).

The military action in the Eastern Wing triggered a civil war that resulted in the break-up of Jinnah’s Pakistan. There were democratic gains under Bhutto who was also eliminated through the judicial process. His daughter, Benazir Bhutto, was assassinated.

Currently, the leader of the largest political party of the country is languishing in jail on multiple charges. The land division of 1947 should not have divided democracy between Pakistan and India as has been the case. While India continues to shine, we remain in the darkness despite being a constitutional democracy since August 1973.

Credible elections, rule of law and adherence to the constitution is the way forward which has been denied on this side of the border. By holding an indisputable election, the ECI has saved Indian democracy. Pakistan needs institutions to play their assigned roles.

The judges of the superior judiciary have refused to succumb to pressure, now it is for the ECP to play its role to save the volatile democratic order of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The struggle for democracy continues unabated despite high handedness of the state apparatus. People of Pakistan refuse to surrender; now the institutions must play their designated roles starting with the judiciary and the ECP.

