AIRLINK 89.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.67%)
BOP 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.22%)
CNERGY 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
DFML 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.62%)
DGKC 90.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.72%)
FCCL 23.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.61%)
FFBL 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.63%)
FFL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
GGL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.64%)
HASCOL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.31%)
HBL 132.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.23%)
HUBC 166.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
KEL 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
KOSM 4.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 38.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 137.18 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.29%)
PAEL 27.09 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.27%)
PIBTL 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
PPL 125.25 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.46%)
PRL 24.26 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.72%)
PTC 12.69 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.17%)
SEARL 59.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
SNGP 69.80 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (2.48%)
SSGC 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.3%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.24%)
TPLP 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.13%)
TRG 62.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.16%)
UNITY 31.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,554 Increased By 52.9 (0.62%)
BR30 27,532 Increased By 111.3 (0.41%)
KSE100 80,765 Increased By 531.4 (0.66%)
KSE30 25,982 Increased By 182.3 (0.71%)
Jul 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 278-279 level against US dollar in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 04 Jul, 2024 10:32am

The Pakistani rupee registered a marginal decline of 0.02% against the US dollar during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At 10:20am, the currency was hovering at 278.45, an increase of Re0.05 against the greenback.

On Wednesday, the local unit settled at 278.40 against the US dollar.

In a key development, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday appreciated Pakistan’s tough economic decisions and efforts regarding hike in gas prices.

According to sources, Pakistan and the IMF held virtual talks on the efforts made in the budget to meet the conditions. The IMF was briefed on the measures taken by Pakistan to increase gas prices and other tough economic decisions in the budget, sources added.

The sources disclosed that an important development was expected towards the end of the ongoing month as far as the new loan programme for Pakistan was concerned. The volume of the programme, which would be for a three-year period, could be between $6 billion and $8 billion.

Globally, the US dollar was on the backfoot on Thursday after US economic data continued to point to slowing growth, although that gave little relief to the yen, which was pinned around a 38-year low that kept the market on alert for government intervention.

The euro held not far off a three-week high against the greenback, and sterling firmed ahead of UK elections later in the day.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of peer currencies, was flat at 105.28 after briefly weakening to its lowest since June 13 at 105.04 on Wednesday.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, fell in Asia on Thursday, with investors turning cautious on expectations of lower demand as US employment and business data came in weaker than forecast, signalling the economy of the world’s top oil consumer may be cooling.

Brent crude futures were down 48 cents, or 0.55%, at $86.86 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 51 cents, or 0.62%, to $83.36 by 0342 GMT, with activity thinned by the US Independence Day holiday.

This is an intra-day update

Dollar interbank market Exchange rate Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling US dollar index buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Dollar buying and selling interbank rupee rate interbank rupee rates

Comments

200 characters

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Amendment to SOEs law approved

July-May of FY 2023-24: $7.547bn borrowed from multiple financing sources

Export growth: MoC angry with MoF for ignoring its budget proposals

PIACL sell-off: Govt to decide shares percentage after bids

Oil falls on concerns of weaker demand forecasts, slowing US economy

Govt has decided to shut down PSM, Senate panel told

FBR to sideline dozens of its ‘corrupt’ officials

Power load: PD submits revised proposal to Cabinet for rate cut

KE to provide 40MW to NSCL through STDC: Nasir

Read more stories