AIRLINK 90.15 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.6%)
BOP 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.71%)
CNERGY 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.33%)
DFML 42.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-2.5%)
DGKC 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.31%)
FCCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
FFBL 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.39%)
FFL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
GGL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.25%)
HASCOL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
HBL 132.50 Increased By ▲ 6.50 (5.16%)
HUBC 167.30 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (2.01%)
HUMNL 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.51%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.65%)
MLCF 38.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.19%)
OGDC 136.79 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.58%)
PAEL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (7%)
PIBTL 6.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 124.68 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.74%)
PRL 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.76%)
PTC 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.61%)
SEARL 59.05 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.63%)
SNGP 68.11 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (3.04%)
SSGC 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.63%)
TELE 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (6.45%)
TPLP 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
TRG 62.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.48%)
UNITY 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.11%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,508 Increased By 79.7 (0.95%)
BR30 27,459 Increased By 495.3 (1.84%)
KSE100 80,234 Increased By 680.8 (0.86%)
KSE30 25,799 Increased By 215.8 (0.84%)
Jul 04, 2024
Markets Print 2024-07-04

Copper extends gains on Chinese demand

Reuters Published 04 Jul, 2024 05:47am

LONDON: Copper prices rose for a fourth straight session on Wednesday, buoyed by signs of firmer demand in China, buying by computer-driven funds and hopes of interest rate cuts that weighed on the dollar. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 1% to $9,768 a metric ton in official open-outcry trading, having rebounded this week after touching its lowest in more than two months last Thursday. LME copper has shed 12% since hitting a record high of $11,104.50 on May 20 in a rally driven by speculators and funds.

“Demand has picked up in China. It’s not roaring away, but has definitely picked up compared to where it was a couple of weeks ago,” said Dan Smith, head of research at Amalgamated Metal Trading. Utilisation rates at copper rod fabrication plants in China have increased to 59% from 48% at the end of May, he added.

The most traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained 1.2% to 79,630 yuan ($10,947.96) a ton. “The gains in copper are also due to the algos coming in to buy the dip and chase it higher,” Smith said, referring to algorithmic computer models that place buy and sell orders on momentum signals.

Also supporting the market was a softer dollar after dovish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sent US bond yields lower, overshadowing a strong US jobs report.

Capping gains, however, was data showing China’s services activity expanded at the slowest pace in eight months and confidence hit a four-year low in June, dragged down by slower growth in new orders. In other LME metals, aluminium rose 0.5% in official activity to $2,536 a ton, zinc advanced 1.8% to $2,975, lead was up 0.3% at $2,209.50, nickel jumped 2.1% to $17,355 and tin gained 1% to $33,250.

