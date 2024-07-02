Jul 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-07-02

Finland approves defence treaty with US

AFP Published 02 Jul, 2024 05:07am

HELSINKI: The Finnish Parliament on Monday unanimously approved a defence pact with the United States, which will allow enhanced US military presence and storage of defence material in Finland.

The Defence Cooperation Agreement (DCA) had been signed by the Finnish government in December.

Aimed to strengthen Finland’s security and defence capabilities, the agreement comes after the Nordic country joined NATO in April 2023, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Finland’s relations with neighbouring Russia, with whom it shares a 1,340-kilometre (830-mile) border, have become increasingly tense after Finland joined the alliance last year.

NATO US military Finnish Parliament

Comments

200 characters

Finland approves defence treaty with US

As per IMF dictation but in violation of Nepra’s law: 6- to 12-hour load-shedding under the garb of ‘big losses’

RD slapped on 657 luxury goods: 2pc ACD imposed on import of 2,200 items

Aurangzeb says empathises with salaried class

Rain-related emergencies: NDMA activates NEOC in Punjab, Sindh

PL’s max limit raised as part of contingency plan: Tarar

Business-friendly policies infuse foreign investors’ trust: PM

‘Foreign gifts not for sale’: Govt directs ministries to submit undertaking

Tajir Dost Scheme: There should be no extra tax on registered traders: CC

June CPI inflation jumps 12.6pc YoY

Sindh govt assails MQM, demands removal of Tessori

Read more stories