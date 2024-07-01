Jul 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sale of 40 number plates: Excise Dept collects Rs675.4m

Press Release Published 01 Jul, 2024 07:01am

KARACHI: For the first time in Pakistan’s history, the Sindh Excise Department held an auction for number plates at a local hotel. During the auction, the Sindh government’s Excise Department collected Rs 675.4 million from the sale of 40 number plates.

In the auction, bids were made for premium number plates: No. 1 at Rs 100 million, No 5 at Rs 53 million, No. 7 at Rs 46 million, No. 8 at Rs. 41 million, and No. 9 at Rs 40 million.

Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, Excise, and Taxation, Sharjeel Inam Memon, has said that the proceeds from the auction will be devoted to the construction of houses for flood victims.

He stated that a total of 2,251 houses will be constructed for flood victims with the funds. The Sindh government is continuously striving to help those affected by the floods and rebuild their lives.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the second phase of the auction of premium number plates will be launched very soon. The upcoming auction is expected to generate additional resources to further support the ongoing reconstruction efforts.

Maqbool Jul 01, 2024 09:48am
Well done GOS , now make sure all the funds go to the benefit of the poor
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

