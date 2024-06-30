‘Punjab to pay Rs376bn for purchasing wheat on credit’

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Department has to pay a debt of Rs 375 billion on account of purchase of wheat, which is being paid by the incumbent government.

"For the first time in the history of the province, the debt under this head is reducing," said the Punjab Minister for Food Bilal Yasin, and Information Minister Azma Bokhari while addressing a press conference here on Saturday.

They said that the Chief Minister Punjab has taken historical measures for the relief of the common man in Punjab. "When we came into power, the price of flour in Punjab was Rs 2800, which has now been reduced by 50%. We have also reduced the price of roti from Rs 20-25 to Rs 12-14 all over Punjab. There will be no compromise on food quality and prices. Strict action will be taken against flour mills for involvement in price manipulation," they warned.

They said the food department has a debt of Rs 375 billion due to purchase of wheat on credit, which we are paying off. For the first time in history, our debt is decreasing in May and June, and we are ensuring payments in time. Wheat worth of billions of rupees is available, and we are moving towards a loan-free status.

Provincial Information Minister Azma Bukhari said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is personally monitoring the relief efforts for the people of Punjab. Historical measures have been taken in the first 100 days of our government.

The Punjab Assembly witnessed the finest and best performance-based speech by any Chief Minister. She has given a clear message that Pakistan should now move forward. We believe in work, not slogans. We have reduced chicken prices from Rs 800 to Rs 400, and similarly, we are working to make other essential food items affordable for the common man.

