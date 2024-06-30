AIRLINK 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.03%)
BOP 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.74%)
CNERGY 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.79%)
DFML 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
DGKC 90.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.81%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
FFBL 35.36 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.67%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
GGL 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.85%)
HASCOL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.48%)
HBL 124.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUBC 163.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-0.77%)
HUMNL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.47%)
KEL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.56%)
KOSM 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
MLCF 37.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.92%)
OGDC 135.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-0.84%)
PAEL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.65%)
PIBTL 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.53%)
PPL 117.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.31%)
PRL 23.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
PTC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (9.98%)
SEARL 57.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.64%)
SNGP 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.31%)
SSGC 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.84%)
TELE 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TPLP 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
TRG 61.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.56%)
UNITY 29.91 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.77%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,282 Decreased By -31.2 (-0.38%)
BR30 26,502 Decreased By -76.4 (-0.29%)
KSE100 78,445 Decreased By -83.3 (-0.11%)
KSE30 25,282 Decreased By -150.7 (-0.59%)
Jun 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-06-30

‘Punjab to pay Rs376bn for purchasing wheat on credit’

Zahid Baig Published 30 Jun, 2024 02:58am

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Department has to pay a debt of Rs 375 billion on account of purchase of wheat, which is being paid by the incumbent government.

"For the first time in the history of the province, the debt under this head is reducing," said the Punjab Minister for Food Bilal Yasin, and Information Minister Azma Bokhari while addressing a press conference here on Saturday.

They said that the Chief Minister Punjab has taken historical measures for the relief of the common man in Punjab. "When we came into power, the price of flour in Punjab was Rs 2800, which has now been reduced by 50%. We have also reduced the price of roti from Rs 20-25 to Rs 12-14 all over Punjab. There will be no compromise on food quality and prices. Strict action will be taken against flour mills for involvement in price manipulation," they warned.

They said the food department has a debt of Rs 375 billion due to purchase of wheat on credit, which we are paying off. For the first time in history, our debt is decreasing in May and June, and we are ensuring payments in time. Wheat worth of billions of rupees is available, and we are moving towards a loan-free status.

Provincial Information Minister Azma Bukhari said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is personally monitoring the relief efforts for the people of Punjab. Historical measures have been taken in the first 100 days of our government.

The Punjab Assembly witnessed the finest and best performance-based speech by any Chief Minister. She has given a clear message that Pakistan should now move forward. We believe in work, not slogans. We have reduced chicken prices from Rs 800 to Rs 400, and similarly, we are working to make other essential food items affordable for the common man.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Wheat Punjab Food Department Azma Bokhari price of roti

Comments

200 characters

‘Punjab to pay Rs376bn for purchasing wheat on credit’

Sales tax exemption to tribal areas restored

Controversial hydroelectric projects: Pakistani team to return from India today

Tax rebate restored

‘Do more’ IMF says budget approval ‘not enough’

FBR exceeds Rs9.2trn revised collection target

FBR imposes tax on exporters of goods

Non-filers allowed to go to KSA for Hajj or Umrah

Taxation scope expanded for NRPs

Operation Azm-e-Istehkam: Pakistan urges US to provide modern smalls arms

EVs unit, charging stations by Chinese co: MoC directs removal of impediments to $250m potential investment

Read more stories