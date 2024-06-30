Punjab: cleanliness campaign on Eid

Eid al-Adha has been coming every year and passing away as usual, but this Eid was uniquely remarkable. Throughout Punjab, special attention was not only given to general cleanliness in cities, towns, and even in streets and villages over all three days but also to the timely disposal of sacrificial animal remains and waste.

Despite intense summer heat, there were no unpleasant odors from traditional sanitation issues, sewer lines remained clear, and there were no heaps of garbage lying around.

The province witnessed revolutionary changes for the first time, driven by the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. As soon as the sighting of the Zilhaj moon occurred, the Punjab government initiated a plan to make all three days of Eid al-Adha zero waste.

From provincial to divisional, district, and tehsil levels, strict instructions were conveyed to ensure that no place in the province should show signs of littering or remnants of animals.

Consequently, meetings were promptly convened at all levels. Cleanliness plans were put in place, with responsibilities delegated to Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, and Municipal Officers.

To oversee the cleanliness campaign rigorously, the Chief Minister established provincial control rooms and provided citizens with a toll-free number 1198 for complaints, available 24/7 if any area was not cleaned on time.

Following the Chief Minister’s directives, effective implementation was also achieved in the Sargodha division where Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti, during preparations on June 13 for Eid and cleanliness operations, issued instructions in a meeting saying, “All municipal officers are urged to ensure responsible implementation.

It is everyone’s responsibility to make the division zero waste. Municipal bodies should carry out their responsibilities efficiently. During Eid al-Adha, special teams were formed to promptly address complaints received on control rooms and portals.

All DCs, ACs, and municipal officers are required to be present in the field during Eid days.“ In the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Captain (Retired) Orangzeb Haider Khan, Director Local Government, CEO District Council, and CEO Municipal Corporation, along with Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, and other municipal officers, participated via a video link. The commissioner said that Suthra Punjab committees for Eid operations in all Punjab should also be entrusted with responsibilities.

Social and print media were used to maintain cleanliness and appropriately dispose of sacrificial animal remains among the masses. Immediate arrangements were made for manpower and necessary machinery. In this regard, all four deputy commissioners were instructed to provide meals on the first day to staff participating in Eid cleanliness operations.

The commissioner stated that the Punjab Interior Ministry had imposed various restrictions during Eid al-Adha, including a ban on burning animal remains in public places, swimming in rivers, canals, and streams, and dumping remains in rivers, drains, main holes, and sewers, under Section 144. He also announced restrictions on swings in neighborhoods and obtaining full-proof arrangements for all recreational places and parks’ fitness certificates.

The commissioner added that Sargodha’s four districts should appear at the top in the cleanliness competition during Eid operations. Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti emphasized strict enforcement of buying and selling livestock at designated sales points and livestock markets, apart from ensuring exemplary arrangements for cleanliness at houses, mosques, and imambargahs.

He emphasized that the government had imposed restrictions on gathering proscribed organizations and only holders of the NC can gather them. He said that during all three days of Eid, all health centers should have doctors and paramedical staff on duty. Deputy commissioners briefed the meeting on Eid operation preparations.

According to the directives of the Chief Minister and Commissioner, divisional and district administrations were present in the field on the first day of Eid al-Adha to provide residents with a clean environment free from infection. Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti and Deputy Commissioner Captain (Retired) Orangzeb Haider Khan visited various areas of Sargodha city. Shopping bags were distributed to store animal remains safely, ensuring cleanliness and security arrangements for Eid prayer congregations.

The commissioner and deputy commissioner also reviewed sanitation operations in view of Eid prayer performance. The commissioner and deputy commissioner also examined the dumping site. Restrictions were imposed on dumping animal remains in rivers and canals.

Section 144 was also applied to illegal hide businesses. Comprehensive plans for making the city clean and clear during Eid seemed to be implemented. The cleanliness operation continued in villages during all three days of Eid.

Deputy commissioners had made the staff operational at the level of towns for cleanliness and cemetery placement of sacrificial animals’ remains. In their respective districts, municipal staff was kept active to clean neighborhood streets. The first phase of cleanliness in houses, mosques, and imambargahs was completed using the best arrangements.

Due to the best arrangements, Eid al-Adha gatherings ended well across the division. In the second phase, Assistant Commissioners were responsible for cleanliness staff under the supervision of deputies. Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti toured Sargodha city himself.

Detailed review of cleanliness operations and boosting morale of workers performing sanitation duties in intense heat. Lunch was also consumed with sanitary workers in the presence of sanitary workers. Cleanliness operations continued throughout the division in full swing. Once again, emphasizing strict instructions, it was said that until zero waste was ensured, all responsible officers and field staff would remain active.

Citizens should also cooperate and place remains of sacrificial animals in designated places. The Municipal Corporation’s operation to make the city zero waste continued in full swing on the second day of Eid al-Adha.

Commissioner and administrator of municipal corporation, Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti, deputy commissioner Captain (Retired) Orangzeb Haider Khan, and DC MC Tariq Paroya, along with other officers, remained in the field themselves. On the second day, 44 Chung Chi Rikshaw, 6 Pickup, 4 Dumper, 15 Tractors, Trolleys, and 8 Leaders were involved in using other heavy machinery. More than 400 sanitary workers moved about 2800 metric tons of animals remains to dumping sites on the first day. Dumping sites were built outside town No. 91 and Jhali Chakyan. Total waste removed in Bhakker was 579 MT, in Khushab 322 MT and in Mianwali 456 MT during three days of Eid.

