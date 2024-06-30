L’Oréal Professionnel Institute celebrates graduation ceremony

KARACHI: The future of hairstyling in Pakistan is shining bright! The graduation of the first and second batches from the L’Oréal Professionnel Institute of Pakistan was celebrated at a ceremony held at the Hotel in Karachi.

The ceremony highlighted the critical role of such initiatives in Pakistan’s socio-economic landscape. The graduating class of 24 talented hairstylists, with 50% students receiving full scholarships from L’Oréal Pakistan and CIRCLE, is a testament to the programme’s effectiveness.

A celebration of women’s empowerment and financial independence, the ceremony was graced by the presence of the esteemed Consul General of France for Karachi, Monsieur Alexis Chahtahtinsky, as the Guest of Honour. A special keynote address was delivered by the Guest of Honour, Consul General of France for Karachi, Monsieur Alexis Chahtahtinsky, who praised the initiative for its substantial impact on women’s economic empowerment.

Renowned stylist and long-term partner, Nabila Maqsood, and L’Oréal Pakistan’s Country Managing Director, Qawi Naseer, delivered inspiring keynotes.

