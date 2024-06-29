NLC, Uzbek Railways ink MoU

The National Logistics Corporation (NLC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Uzbekistan Railways Joint Stock Company (JSC) “O’zbekiston temir yo’llari” to enhance cooperation in transport, logistics, and transit trade.

The signing ceremony took place at the Uzbekistan capital Tashkent, according to a press release.

Maj Gen Farrukh Shahzad Rao, Director General of NLC, and Rakhmetov Khikmatulla Narzullayevich, First Deputy Chairman of the Board of JSC “O’zbekiston temir yo’llari,” signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations.

“According to the MoU, both organizations will take steps to expand cooperation in multimodal logistics and end-to-end solutions,” the press release stated.

“NLC and Uzbekistan Railways will work together to increase freight transportation and attract considerable volumes of cargo through both countries. Additionally, they will construct logistics facilities, warehousing and transit terminal in each country.

“Speaking at the occasion, Maj Gen Farrukh Shahzad Rao emphasized the organization’s proactive regional connectivity initiatives, with a special focus on land-based transportation to the Central Asian Republics and other countries in the region.

“He stated that the cooperation between NLC and Uzbekistan Railways would benefit the business communities of the region and strengthen trade relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan along with other regional countries.

“First Deputy Chairman of the Board of JSC expressed excitement about the collaboration with Pakistan’s leading logistics organization, noting that it would provide speedy and cost-effective logistics solutions for traders in both countries.”