Sahiwal hospital incident: LHC reserves verdict on YDA plea seeking judicial inquiry

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday reserved its verdict on a petition by the Young Doctors Association (YDA) seeking judicial inquiry into the Sahiwal hospital nursery fire incident.

Earlier, the YDA president Dr Shabir Niazi stated that the doctors had called off their strike in light of the other day’s direction of the court.

Acting Chief Justice Shujaat Ali Khan proceeding with the matter observed that the courts were the protectors of the people’s rights.

He also reiterated his remarks, saying the doctors were the assets of the country with a noble cause of serving humanity.

The other day, the acting chief justice asked the doctors to immediately end their strike.

The association’s counsel asked the court to declare the actions taken by the health department following the Sahiwal hospital incident as illegal.

He also prayed to suspend the postgraduate training termination order until the disposal of the petition, and nullified the termination of doctors` ad hoc jobs.

On June 8, a fire erupted in the nursery of Sahiwal Teaching Hospital causing the death of at least 11 newborn babies.

The chief minister had ordered action against the responsible officials. The hospital MS and three other doctors were arrested and terminated.

