FAPUASA seeks required funds for universities

LAHORE: The Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) under the leadership of Central President Dr Amjad Abbas Magsi has approached political parties to resolve the issues related to the provision of required funds to universities and tax rebate exemption for teachers and researchers.

They met with the parliamentary leadership including Pakistan Peoples Party, Pakistan Muslim League-N, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Balochistan Awami Party, Muttahida Qaumi Movement, National Party, Awami National Party, after which the elected members of Senate and National Assembly of the above parties raised these issues at the level of Parliament. Furthermore, they also assured the solution of these chronic issues of academia with the help of the prime minister and the finance minister.

In continuation of these meetings, finance minister reiterated his determination to solve these problems of university teachers on priority and in this regard the government has restored the 25% tax exemption, on which FAPUASA President Dr Amjad Magsi said that despite the strong pressure of IMF, the initiative to restore the tax exemption was approved which is welcoming, but he also expressed the expectation that the recurring grant of the universities across the country should be increased accordingly, so that the universities facing severe financial crisis contribute to the country’s so that they can play their pivotal role in the country’s development.

The General Secretary of FAPUASA Dr Muhammad Uzair, made a special request to the provincial governments of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to issue a special grant of at least fifty billion rupees for provincial universities on the pattern of Sindh province, otherwise it will be difficult for the universities of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to maintain their existence. He added that the provincial chapters have already written letters to the chief ministers in this regard.

On this occasion, the FAPUASA leaders expressed their gratitude to all political parties, civil society representatives and academic staff associations across the country, who supported the principled stance of FAPUASA Pakistan in the struggle of their legitimate rights.

