AIRLINK 87.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.57%)
BOP 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
CNERGY 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
DFML 40.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.59%)
DGKC 90.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.77%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
FFBL 34.44 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.07%)
FFL 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
GGL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
HASCOL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.54%)
HBL 123.98 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.55%)
HUBC 164.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.57%)
HUMNL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.59%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.86%)
KOSM 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
MLCF 38.19 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 136.40 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.15%)
PAEL 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.73%)
PPL 117.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.84%)
PRL 23.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.36%)
PTC 10.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.83%)
SEARL 57.45 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.39%)
SNGP 64.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.23%)
SSGC 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
TPLP 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.02%)
TRG 62.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.52%)
UNITY 29.39 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.76%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.44%)
BR100 8,313 Increased By 20.5 (0.25%)
BR30 26,578 Increased By 34.4 (0.13%)
KSE100 78,528 Increased By 252.6 (0.32%)
KSE30 25,433 Increased By 51.4 (0.2%)
World Print 2024-06-28

China expels former defence minister from Communist Party

AFP Published 28 Jun, 2024 05:41am

BEIJING: Former Chinese defence minister Li Shangfu has been expelled from the ruling Communist Party for causing “great damage to (its) cause” through offences including suspected bribery, state media said on Thursday. Li was ousted last October after only seven months in the role following a lengthy absence from public view, one of the most prominent examples in a series of high-level disappearances from China’s military establishment and political class.

State broadcaster CCTV said in a separate report on Thursday that Li’s predecessor, Wei Fenghe, had also been expelled from the party and passed on to prosecutors over alleged corruption.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has waged an unrelenting campaign against official graft since coming to power more than a decade ago.

Proponents say the drive ensures clean governance, but critics argue it also serves as a means for Xi to purge political rivals.

The Communist Party’s powerful Politburo of senior leaders ruled on Thursday Li had “betrayed his original mission and lost his party spirit and principles”, according to CCTV.

He “seriously polluted the political environment and industrial ethos in the field of military equipment, and caused great damage to the party’s cause, national defence and the construction of the armed forces”, it said.

Li is suspected of bribery, accused of abusing his position to take “huge sums of money” in return for favours and of bribing others. He also “illegally sought personnel benefits for himself and others”, CCTV said, adding “the nature (of his offences) is extremely severe, their impact was particularly egregious, and the harm from them was particularly huge”. Li’s months-long disappearance from public view last year sparked rumours about his political future.

He had travelled to a security conference in Russia in August and days later held a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, according to handout photos.

However, he then vanished for several months until his removal was confirmed in October.

His sacking followed the dramatic ouster of foreign minister Qin Gang in June last year.

Qin’s whereabouts and condition remain unknown, and Beijing’s foreign ministry again declined to answer a question about him this week.

