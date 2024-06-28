Punjab govt to bring new investments: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Industry and Commerce Minister Chaudhry Shafi Hussain has said that the Punjab government would restore investors’ confidence and bring new investments in Punjab; no hindrance would be allowed in investment.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of the Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry, led by Secretary General Chamber Salahuddin, here on Thursday. In the meeting, various proposals were discussed to increase the investment of Chinese companies in Punjab.

While addressing the meeting, the minister said that it was the best time to promote investment in Punjab, adding that business facilitation centres have been established for the convenience of investors and its scope was being expanded.

“A garment city was being built on an area of 630 acres in Quaid-e-Azam Business Park in Sheikhupura, and domestic and foreign investors will be able to invest in this City while the foreign investors would also be given the facility of residence in the garment city,” he added.

He averred that Tevta institutes, labs and curriculum were being aligned with modern requirements as per global standards. He agreed to the proposal of the delegation regarding holding road shows in China regarding investment opportunities in Punjab. The delegation also suggested the establishment of a central database for professional mapping.

The secretary general said that the Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry should be represented on the boards of the Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) and Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company.

PIEDMC Chairman Javed Iqbal, the Additional Secretary Commerce and officers of the Punjab Investment Board were also present in the meeting.

