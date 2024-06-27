AIRLINK 87.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.17%)
FBR to create 25 posts of ‘commissioner refund’

Sohail Sarfraz Published June 27, 2024 Updated June 27, 2024 08:52am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to create 25 posts of ‘Commissioner Refund’ in the field formations for speedy processing of refund cases from July 1, 2024.

Sources told Business Recorder that tax authorities have taken the decision after the recent sales tax refund incident in Lahore. In this regard, the FBR will create more than 2 dozen positions to solely decide the refund cases.

The specialized positions might help in checking allegations of corruption during the refund processing applications in the field formations. The FBR will issue notifications in coming days, sources maintained.

Alleged involvement in refund issue: FBR fires four senior IR officers

Presently, the field formations of the FBR are dealing with the sales tax refund cases. The field formations process and forward the refund cases to the Board for final approval.

