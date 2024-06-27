Kaira meets Governor: Political stability must for economic boost: Governor

LAHORE: Senior leader of Pakistan People’s Party, Qamar Zaman Kaira, met Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan here on Wednesday and discussed the country’s overall political and economic situation.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that stability in the country lies in democracy and political stability is vital for boosting the economy. He said that promotion of higher education in remote areas of the country is his priority.

PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira said that Pakistan People’s Party has strived for the stability and development of country and welfare of the people. He said that every one should play positive role for political stability in the larger interest of the country.

Meanwhile, the governor Punjab presented a cheque of Rs1 million for the resident children of SOS Children’s Village Lahore.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that it is our national duty to serve the destitute and orphan children. He appreciated the administration of SOS Children Village for taking good care of such children.

