AIRLINK 87.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
CNERGY 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.55%)
DFML 39.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.36%)
DGKC 92.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.55%)
FCCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
FFBL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.47%)
FFL 9.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HASCOL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.71%)
HBL 124.99 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.37%)
HUBC 165.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 10.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
KEL 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.65%)
KOSM 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
MLCF 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.24%)
OGDC 136.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.85%)
PAEL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.62%)
PPL 118.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.13%)
PRL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
PTC 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
SEARL 57.50 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.48%)
SNGP 65.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.45%)
SSGC 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
TELE 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
TPLP 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
TRG 62.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.81%)
UNITY 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.63%)
BR100 8,348 Increased By 55.9 (0.67%)
BR30 26,671 Increased By 127.2 (0.48%)
KSE100 78,738 Increased By 462.4 (0.59%)
KSE30 25,547 Increased By 165.6 (0.65%)
Jun 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-06-27

Kaira meets Governor: Political stability must for economic boost: Governor

Recorder Report Published 27 Jun, 2024 06:52am

LAHORE: Senior leader of Pakistan People’s Party, Qamar Zaman Kaira, met Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan here on Wednesday and discussed the country’s overall political and economic situation.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that stability in the country lies in democracy and political stability is vital for boosting the economy. He said that promotion of higher education in remote areas of the country is his priority.

PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira said that Pakistan People’s Party has strived for the stability and development of country and welfare of the people. He said that every one should play positive role for political stability in the larger interest of the country.

Meanwhile, the governor Punjab presented a cheque of Rs1 million for the resident children of SOS Children’s Village Lahore.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that it is our national duty to serve the destitute and orphan children. He appreciated the administration of SOS Children Village for taking good care of such children.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PPP Qamar Zaman Kaira economic situation political stability Sardar Saleem Haider Khan

Comments

200 characters

Kaira meets Governor: Political stability must for economic boost: Governor

FBR to impose sales tax on stationery items

Retired govt employees’ pensions: Notification likely to be issued very soon

Chinese industries’ transfer to Pakistan: PM allows JV project

FBR to create 25 posts of ‘commissioner refund’

Failure to tax world’s richest means global tax needed

Rs82bn TFCs issue: OGDCL sets stringent conditions for proposed rollover

PM again invites opposition for talks

KE’s rights acquisition: SECP says its ‘suspicions’ not eased yet

KE demands Sindh govt make Rs105bn payment

Qamar elected chairman of NA finance panel

Read more stories