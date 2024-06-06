Verdict on Hassan Niazi’s case reserved

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Wednesday reserved its verdict on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s nephew Hassan Niazi in a case registered under section covering an attempt to murder.

Judicial magistrate Abbas Shah, while hearing the case, reserved its decision on Niazi’s plea seeking to issue his production order and adjourned the case till June 8.

Niazi’s counsel Naeem Haider Panjutha, while arguing before the court, said that his client was in military custody and therefore, the court needed to issue his production order.

He said that his client had been arrested from Abbottabad and his family and lawyers were not allowed to meet with him.

Following the court’s order, lawyers and family members were allowed to meet Niazi then we came to know that he was subjected to torture.

Panjutha further said that Niazi’s medical has not been conducted to date.

To this, the prosecutor told the court that Niazi’s medical report has been attached to the case record.

Panjutha said the medical report attached to the record is six months old.

What is the evidence that the report is certified? Panjutha asked.

The prosecutor further said that there is no need of the production of Niazi before the court as the court has yet not framed a charge against him.

Panjutha said that it was the responsibility of the court to ensure basic rights of the accused. “We do not know where my client is,” he said, adding “the government’s job is to disappear someone and then say we do not know about him.”

He further said the attorney general had submitted a list before the Supreme Court that a total of 104 accused including Niazi are in military custody. The judge ordered the prosecution of the list of accused who were in military custody before the court.

Panjutha said Niazi did not give a statement against the PTI founder Imran Khan that is why he has been kept in custody.

The court, after hearing arguments, reserved verdict on Niazi’s plea seeking issuance of his production order and adjourned the case till June 8.

